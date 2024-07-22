’16 & Pregnant’ Alum Autumn Crittendon Dies at 27

16 & Pregnant alum Autumn Crittendon has reportedly died at the age of 27.

Autumn is known for being part of 16 & Pregnant Season 5 on MTV in 2014. She has three children, the eldest of whom — son Drake — was born during Season 5 Episode 2. Crittendon’s sister, Misty Crittendon, announced the death on Facebook on Sunday, July 21 in a post that has since been deleted. A cause of death was not shared. But according to TMZ, Autumn was reportedly experiencing health issues that her family was aware of.

The issues were reportedly related to diabetes, kidney problems, and blood pressure, but her death is under investigation by Henrico County, Virginia police. Autumn reportedly died on Saturday, July 20 in her Henrico County home shared with her children, her mother, and her stepdad. Autumn was reportedly found unresponsive in her bedroom by her stepfather. Paramedics were called and attempted to perform CPR. Her family is reportedly not sure of her cause of death, but a source told TMZ that Autumn had felt sick, was experiencing heartburn, and wanted to go see a doctor prior to this.

Misty’s since-deleted Facebook tribute painted a picture of what reportedly happened that day.

“To my dearest baby sister, my twin, my rock, my babies mother, my go to, my world, the only one who got me and most of my childhood trauma, who endured it all with me, my Arnold,” Misty said in her Facebook post, according to Starcasm. Excerpts from her emotional tribute say that Autumn was trying to stay sober.

“You were robbed of your life at such a tender age, you left before anyone could tell you goodbye.. how much we love you.. how amazing you are and how proud we are of you for staying sober through some of the toughest parts of your life, how far you’ve came from where you were, how thankful we are to have had all these years with you, how proud of you we are as a mother, how grateful we are for the 3 tiny parts of your heart that are still walking this earth,” Misty wrote.

“Pulling up seeing all the vehicles, an empty ambulance.. and jumping out of the truck as soon as I could begging the paramedics and cops to tell me you were okay and they were just working to keep you alive in there,” the post continued, “but my worst fear was confirmed and I collapsed in the road.”

Misty later added, “I love you more than words can even come close. Rest Easy my beautiful angel, but seriously, don’t rest, come back. Wake me up.. I miss you so f***ing much dude. I wasn’t ready to lose you, none of us were. So come back. You’re not allowed to rest. Your big sister says so, so you gotta do it. Now I’m waiting, Arnold. Come on.”

In a separate Facebook post, Misty accused a man who was reportedly married to Autumn at one point of having a part in the death.

“YOU robbed my babies of their mother. YOU robbed my mother of her baby. YOU caused a mother and father to bury their youngest child. YOU robbed my child of his other mother. YOU robbed me of my only f***ing friend,” Misty wrote, per Starcasm. Misty changed her profile picture on July 21 to what appears to be a childhood photo of her and Autumn with the caption “#JusticeForAutumn #CrittendonStrong.”

Autumn appeared in 16 & Pregnant Season 5 with Drake’s father, Dustin Franklin. Autumn went on to have a daughter and another son years after her time on the MTV reality series.