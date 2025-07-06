Peter Russell-Clarke 'Come and Get It'

Peter Russell-Clarke, host of the ’80s Australian TV show Come and Get It, is dead at 89.

On Sunday, July 6, the chef’s close friend, Beverley Pinder, confirmed his death to the Herald Sun. Rusell-Clarke died on Friday, July 4 from complications after suffering a stroke. He was surrounded by his wife, Jan, and their two children, Wendy and Peter, in Melbourne.

“Peter Russell-Clarke was a phenomenon – years ahead of his time,” Pinder told the publication. “His wife Jan was his backbone. A loveable, larrikin artist and gentleman of the art of relaxed cooking.”

Meanwhile, Derryn Hench, who appeared in At Last… Bullamakanka: The Motion Picture (1983) with Russell-Clarke, said, “He was our first TV cook, he was the egg man,” per the Daily Mail.

Hench continued, “He taught me to put ground pepper on fresh strawberries, he wasn’t adverse to trying new things. He once cooked steak for Prince Charles — he was very talented.”

For nine years over roughly 900 episodes, Russell-Clarke starred in Come and Get, a five-minute cooking program, during which he became known for his catchphrase, ‘”G’day.” He also wrote and illustrated 25 cookbooks.

On X, fans of the TV chef shared tributes in the wake of his death.

One wrote, “News of Peter Russell–Clarke‘s passing today sent me straight back to the ‘80s. That cheerful jingle and the opening credits of his ABC cooking show seemed to be on every afternoon. Press play and let opening jingle nostalgia do the rest. RIP.”

Another shared, “Watching him on TV years ago sparked the interest in cooking that I’ve carried since. Was lucky enough to say ‘Gday’ to him personally a couple of times. Swore like a sailor. Would make Ramsey blush I’d call him an Aussie Icon of cooking. The OG!”

Someone else confessed, “I am to this day affected in a good way by Peter Russel Clark and his advertising for butter over margarine.”

Meanwhile, yet another X user commented, “He was such a good egg Thanks for sharing your wit and sense of humour Peter RIP.”