‘Ironheart’ Finale, Mormon Wives Reunite, Welcoming ‘Mom’ and ‘Portlandia’ to Netflix, ‘High Potential’ from the Start

The final three episodes of Marvel’s Ironheart drop on Disney+. The cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives gather for a Season 2 reunion. Among the new library titles on Netflix in July: eight seasons of Mom and Portlandia. For those who missed it, or want to revisit, ABC repeats the first three episodes of its freshman hit High Potential.

Ironheart

Season Finale

In the final three episodes of the Marvel spinoff, spunky inventor and iron-suit wearer Riri (Dominique Thorne) continues to explore the mysteries of crime boss Parker’s (Anthony Ramos) superpowered hood, eventually realizing she’ll need to fight magic with magic. Enter another character from Marvel world: sorcerer Zelma Stanton (Regan Aliyah). The climactic showdown reveals the demonic entity behind Parker’s Faustian mission, an inspired bit of stunt casting.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Special

How many secrets can possibly be left within the “MomTok” group if they keep exposing their dirty laundry before reality-TV characters? That doesn’t stop Taylor, Demi, Jen, Jesi, Layla, Mayci, Mikayla, Whitney, and Miranda from spilling more tea with host Nick Viall in the series’ first reunion special, which promises new footage and a “surprise announcement.”

Mom

Allison Janney won two Emmys for Chuck Lorre‘s uproarious and at times trenchantly topical sitcom, which ran for eight seasons (2013-2021) and is now available for binge-watching on the streaming giant. Janney plays Bonnie Plunkett, a train-wreck recovering addict who spends many seasons trying to repair her relationship with her daughter Christy (Anna Faris), also a recovering addict and single mom. The series evolved over the run of the show, eventually easing out Christy’s children, and when Faris left after the seventh season, the focus fell squarely on Bonnie and her support-group friends, an ensemble sharply played by Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, and Kristen Johnston.

Portlandia

Also well worth a binge — a much shorter one, with only 77 episodes to Mom‘s 170 over eight seasons (2011-18) — the sweetly quirky sketch-comedy anthology stars and is co-created by Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, who inhabit multiple offbeat characters within the Oregon town. Sometimes they play Fred and Carrie (not such a stretch), while memorable gender reversals include Armisen as Women and Women First bookstore owner Candace and Brownstein as men’s rights activist Andy.

High Potential

If you missed it during the first half of last season, here’s a good opportunity to be introduced to one of broadcast TV’s most appealing new characters: Morgan Gillory (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Kaitlin Olson), a hot mess of a single mom who’s blessed — or possibly cursed — by an abnormally high IQ that makes her a valued asset to the LAPD, though her detective partner Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) takes a lot longer warming up to her than we do. ABC repeats the first three episodes of the first season back-to-back starting at 8/7c. (See my initial review from last September.)

