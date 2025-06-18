Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Yes, you did see that America’s Got Talent preview right: Tom Sandoval will be appearing on the show’s 20th season. The Tuesday, June 17, episode ended with a clip of Sandoval in the preview for next week.

Even before his appearance on the show was confirmed, fans noticed him in one shot when the cameras panned backstage during a previous audition episode. Of course, this begs the question: What the heck is he doing there? Scroll down for everything we know!

Why is Tom Sandoval on America’s Got Talent?

Sandoval is actually auditioning for the show in Season 20 with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. “My name’s Tom Sandoval,” he said in the preview. “I was the most hated man in America. This is my chance to show who I am as a musician.”

Throughout his years as a reality star on Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval was often pursuing music. While it never became a full-time job for him at the time, it looks like he’s leaning towards putting (most of) his eggs in that basket at this point in his life.

Of course, as Sandoval pointed out, he has quite a reputation. In 2023, he cheated on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, with mutual friend Raquel Leviss. The months-long affair blew up online, and then eventually on the show.

It remains to be seen how aware the judges are of Scandoval and if it will affect his audition. However, Sandoval already has a history with judge Howie Mandel, who’s actually heard him sing live before. Sandoval appeared on Mandel’s podcast in 2023 after they met at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“Not only did I meet you, but you got on stage and performed,” Mandel noted during the interview. The men even discussed collaborating on a men’s cosmetics line, but it doesn’t appear to have come to fruition.

Who is in Tom Sandoval’s band?

Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras is a cover band that formed in 2021. Sandoval is the lead singer.

He co-founded the group with drummer Jason Bader, who’s been drumming since he was 8 years old. “Tom and Jason were having a couple drinks one night when they joked about starting a cover band,” the band’s website says. “Several months later, TS & ME were having their first practice and the rest is history!”

Colin Deas plays saxophone and assists on vocals. He also serves as the group’s musical director. Maddi Fraser, who auditioned for Season 16 of The Voice but didn’t turn any chairs, sings backing vocals. Lead guitar is played by Stephen Stiphen, who has an associate’s degree in Guitar Performance and Audio Engineering.

Mia Davitt plays bass and adds vocals, Macrae Eckelberry plays trumpet, Caspar Madaus plays rhythm guitar, and Max Bergmanis is on keyboard.

When does Tom Sandoval’s AGT audition air?

Sandoval and his bandmates will appear on the June 24 episode of the show. If they get at least three yeses from the judges (Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B.), then they’ll move on in the competition.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC