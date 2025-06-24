The third season of Squid Game is almost here to bring to an end the story of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his participation in two series of Squid Games.

Season 2 dropped in late 2024 and saw the deaths of many, many players, despite Gi-hun’s best efforts to stop the game during his second time around. The new season is expected to pick up directly after the events of the bloody finale, which saw Gi-hun’s rebellion against the guards and the game fail, costing the lives of many of his allies in the game, including his real-life best friend.

So after Squid Game Season 3 premieres on June 27, will the series return for Season 4? Here’s what we know so far.

Is Squid Game renewed for Season 4?

No, and there are currently no plans to extend the main series for a fourth season. Instead, Squid Game Season 3 serves as the series’ final stretch. However, that doesn’t mean the world of Squid Game will disappear altogether.

Is there a chance for more Squid Game series?

Yes. The series has already produced one spinoff, Squid Game: The Challenge, which is set to return for Season 2. Casting for the next season has already closed. The first season premiered in 2023 and featured 456 competitors playing childhood games with sinister twists (though no one actually died in the production of that show). The winner, Mai Whelan, took home a cash prize of $4.56 million.

Additionally, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has indicated an interest in continuing the franchise beyond the main series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Season 2’s debut, he said of the possibility, “If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. Some kind of spinoff, maybe. For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe.”

Another possibility, he told the same publication, was, “One of the ideas I’m tossing around is what happened between Season 1 and 2. There’s a three-year gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years? What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything.”

Squid Game, Streaming, Netflix