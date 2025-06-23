On June 24, Disney+ will premiere the first three episodes of Marvel’s Ironheart, the final small screen series of the current MCU chapter and the second live-action television entry of the year following Daredevil: Born Again. Though the show arrives at an unusual moment for the billion-dollar franchise, which has experienced a mix of creative successes and setbacks, Riri Williams remains one of the more compelling characters and a standout addition to the MCU.

Created by Chinaka Hodge and produced by Ryan Coogler, Ironheart marks the return of Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), who was first introduced to audiences in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as a feisty MIT student with a gift for building her own Iron Man suits. Who she is, what lies ahead, and how she will fit into the evolving world of heroes are all questions the new series explores as Riri steps out of the background and into the spotlight.

Here are a few things you should probably know about Riri before jumping into Ironheart when the first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on June 24.

Iron Man himself mentored Ironheart in the comics.

Though they never interact on screen, since Tony Stark dies prior to the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams and Tony have a close relationship in the comics. Much like his bond with Peter Parker, Tony sees an ideological match in the 15-year-old MIT dropout who builds her own Iron Man suit from scratch. Impressed by her brilliance and determination, he begins mentoring her. Riri later fights alongside him during the events of Civil War II, which ultimately leaves Tony in a comatose state.

After falling into a coma, Tony created an AI version of himself that continued to guide Riri as she continues her hero’s journey.

In the comics, it was Tony Stark who suggested the name “Ironheart.”

Well, at least an AI version of Tony Stark.

After Tony falls into a coma, his artificial intelligence steps in to mentor Riri as she takes on his duties as Iron Man. Her decision is deeply personal, inspired by the deaths of her best friend Natalie and her father. Building and wearing the suit becomes a way for her to protect herself from that pain, turning grief into purpose.

Riri is one of the greatest minds in the Marvel Universe.

This isn’t just an opinion. This is a fact.

In an official list published by Marvel ranking the most brilliant minds in Earth 616 and the wider universe, from “super scientists” to “mutant masterminds,” Riri Williams placed seventh. The top spot went to Moon Girl Lunella Lafayette, followed by Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four and Riri’s personal hero, Tony Stark, in third. She was listed just behind Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, and just ahead of Henry “Beast” McCoy of the X-Men.

Remember, Riri Williams didn’t choose the battle; it chose her.

Riri Williams was first introduced to MCU audiences in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, when Shuri and Okoye (Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira) confronted the teen prodigy in her MIT dorm room after discovering she built a vibranium detector. Although the project was intended as a school assignment, the U.S. government secretly repurposed her technology to search for vibranium deposits underwater — without her knowledge. This action provoked the anger of Namor (Tenoch Huerta), as it threatened to expose the hidden location of Talokan, his underwater kingdom.

Unaware that her invention has made her a target of both the government and the Talokans, Riri is quickly brought to Wakanda for protection. While there, she constructs a new version of her Iron Man-inspired suit and joins the fight against Namor, marking the start of her evolution into a full-fledged hero.

The Hood’s origin story was more antihero than villain.

Created by Brian K. Vaughan, Kyle Hotz, and Eric Powell, Parker Robbins followed in his father’s footsteps and turned to a life of crime after his mother became ill and fell into a vegetative state. Though he operated as a low-level thief, Parker lived by a loose moral code in an effort to justify his choices.

One night, he stumbles upon the aftermath of a battle involving a Nisanti demon. He takes the creature’s cloak and boots, which grant him magical abilities. Over time, however, his hunger for power overtakes any sense of right and wrong, and his ambitions begin to eclipse his morality.

In the comics, Riri and The Hood have very little direct interaction.

Ironheart sets up an original matchup by pairing Riri Williams with The Hood (portrayed in the TV series by Anthony Ramos), two characters who have not shared a significant storyline or direct interaction in the comics (as of yet).

Riri was introduced in 2016 and is rooted in tech and science, often working alongside other innovators like Tony Stark and Shuri. The Hood, who debuted in 2002, draws his power from dark magic and has been involved with street-level crime syndicates and a fair share of mystical forces.

While they both exist in the wider Marvel Universe, their paths have remained separate in comic continuity so far, making their confrontation in the MCU TV show a fresh direction.

Iron Man himself gave Ironheart his blessings.

In an interview with Empire, Ironheart star Dominique Thorne said that Robert Downey Jr. gave her his seal of approval for carrying on the Iron Man legacy.

“Robert Downey Jr and I spoke just after we wrapped, and he shared some very lovely words about my journey,” Thorne said. “He told me how excited he was and that he’s rooting for it, too. I literally got two thumbs up. It’s really reassuring to know you’re not embarrassing Iron Man.”

Ironheart, series premiere, June 24, Disney+