After missing two episodes of The View following Donald Trump‘s inauguration, Whoopi Goldberg proved she was hard at work amid her absence. The talk show host popped up at the Ami fall 2025 runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, January 22.

Goldberg was the face of the luxury brand’s fall/winter 2024 campaign and showed her support by attending the fashion show. “A beautiful night in Paris. Thank you @amiparis and @alexandremattiussi9,” she wrote on Instagram afterward.

The View fans have been wondering about why Goldberg’s been MIA from the show this week, and now the answer is confirmed. The Sister Act star previously revealed her post-inauguration plans on the January 13 episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast.

“I did a layout, a fashion layout, for a company called Ami, and apparently it sort of went through the roof, so they invited me to come and be part of their fashion show in Paris,” she explained. “Which I’m going to do because I’ve had so many comments over my career about how odd my looks are and, ‘Why don’t [you] have eyebrows and you’re so weird looking,’ and the ideas of what beauty is and what beauty isn’t.”

As her co-hosts have been discussing Trump’s first few days in office, Goldberg has been across the pond for her prior work commitment. She did not reveal and exact date for her return, but did “promise” that she will be coming back.

Before leaving for the Paris work trip, Goldberg was part of the discussion that led up to the inauguration and had a fairly controversial take on Carrie Underwood‘s decision to perform “America the Beautiful” at the event.

“People do what they do for whatever reasons,” she said while defending the country star. “It’s like, Joe [Scarborough] and Mika [Brzezinski] do what they do. They felt that’s what they needed to do. And I got to stand behind them. And I stand behind her. Because if I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right…”