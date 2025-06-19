John F. Kennedy, Jr. and his sister Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg attend an event March 8, 1999 in New York City. July 16, 2000 marks the one-year anniversary of the plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts that killed John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and her sister Lauren Bessette. (Photo by Diane Freed/Getty Images)

Ryan Murphy recently unveiled the first look of the American Love Story stars in character as John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette. Nearly a week later, JFK’s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, claimed the Kennedy family wasn’t consulted for the upcoming first installment of the FX anthology series.

On June 18, Schlossberg—the son of JFK’s sister, Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg—took to Instagram with a direct message for curious fans.

“Lately, my news feed has been filled with pictures of my uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., a great man,” the 32-year-old said in his video. “For those wondering whether his family was ever consulted or has anything to do with the new shows being made about him, the answer is no.”

Schlossberg explained, “See, the right to privacy, which includes the ability to control your own name, image and likeness, doesn’t survive death in the state of New York. And for that matter, he’s considered a public figure. So there’s not much we can do.”

Additionally, JFK’s nephew implored, “But I hope that those making the shows about him take seriously what he stood for in his life, all that he achieved in it, and that they donate some of the profits.”

He concluded, “For the record, I think admiration for my Uncle John is great. What I don’t think is great is profiting off of it in a grotesque way. Thanks.”

Recently, Schlossberg echoed these sentiments when he directly responded to the first look at American Love Story.

“Here are some stills from our Love Story camera test,” Murphy shared in his June 13 Instagram update. “We started shooting this week in New York City and can’t wait until you see the romantic and tragic love story between America’s prince, JFK Jr., and fashion icon Carolyn Bessette — out Valentine’s Day week of 2026.”

The showrunner continued, “I am thrilled to introduce you to Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn and Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. Over a thousand actors auditioned for each of these roles, and we absolutely found the perfect choices.”

Schlossberg wrote in the comments, “Hey Ryan — admiration for John is great, but maybe consider donating profits to the Kennedy Library. Thanks.”

Murphy responded, “I absolutely will.”

In February, Schlossberg spoke out via Instagram after federal layoffs caused the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum to temporarily close in Boston.

