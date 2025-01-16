Why isn’t Anne Burrell on the Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes Vs. Villains? That’s what fans have been asking since the show premiered on January 5, and now the chef has finally broken her silence.

Burrell is a regular on the Food Network, appearing on the likes of Iron Chef, Beat Bobby Flay, and Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. But she’s best known as the long-time host and mentor on Worst Cooks in America, having featured on every season since the show premiered in 2010.

However, Burrell is nowhere to be seen on the currently airing season, Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes Vs. Villains, which sees reality stars such as Tiffany Pollard, Frankie Grande, and Cheryl Burke competing in the kitchen. Instead, chefs Jeff Mauro and Antonia Lofaso have taken the reins.

Burrell’s absence hasn’t been explained, which has led to fans flooding the chef’s Instagram comments with questions. In a January 10 post, Burrell responded to various fans with cryptic answers as to her whereabouts.

“Why aren’t you in Worst Cooks? It’s not the same,” one fan commented, to which Burrell replied, “Honestly I don’t know. 🤷🏼‍♀️😑❤️.”

Another asked, “Chef-how come you are not doing Worst Cooks this season. That is your show.” Burrell responded, writing, “Uuuuughhh…I know. And I don’t know. 🫤🤷🏼‍♀️❤️.”

“Hi Anne, r u still with Food Network?? U r missed very much❤️❤️,” wrote another, to which Burrell answered, “I miss you guys!!!😊❤️😊❤️.”

“Worst Cooks is NOT worst cooks without YOU,” another added, with Burrell jokingly responding, “I am just the worst!!!”

When one commenter told her to “Come back next season,” Burrell replied, “I will SO try. 😊❤️.”

Burrell’s responses throw up more questions than answers. It certainly implies her absence from Worst Cooks wasn’t her choice, but she also doesn’t seem to know why the show made the decision not to bring her back. However, her final reply suggests she still has hopes of returning to the show in the future.

Are you watching the current season of Worst Cooks? Do you miss Burrell? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes Vs. Villains, Sundays, 8 pm et, Food Network