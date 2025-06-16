‘Lego Masters’ Sneak Peek: Host Will Arnett Reveals Shocking New Twist

Season 5 of Lego Masters has been building up to be quite the competition right out of the gate. After the elimination of siblings Alex and Tone during the magical world of Wicked week, the remaining eight duos move on to the next round. At stake at the end of the Fox competition reality series is a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate Lego trophy and the Lego Masters title.

However, there is more work to be done as they look to impress expert Brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard. Beyond going down the magical world of the blockbuster, other challenges so far included making a creature to send down a waterfall, a wedding cake and a Star Wars spirited “Rebuild the Galaxy” premiere. During the latter where the competitors had to take reminisces of a destroyed planet and rebuild it into something new.

The June 16 episode encourages the Lego pros to “Get in Gear”. They’re tasked with creating a build that bursts with movement and tells a compelling story. Each of the teams will select a type of movement to center their build around like twist, spin, push and swing.

If that weren’t enough, and seen in the exclusive clip shared with TV Insider above, host and EP Will Arnett (in the midst of his last season before Nick Cannon takes over) drops a major twist during the June 16 episode. Or should I say Richard the Robot, who sends a printed message with the potentially game-changing news. “That’s ominous,” John predicted. In the midst of the Steampunk aesthetic (nice themed outfits, judges!), Arnett revealed this wrench in the plans. “This is crazy,” he said. “We’re going to switch gears and do something we’ve never done before. For the first time ever, we’re hitting you with an intense, exciting, revolutionary head-to-head challenge.”

The group was shocked at the news. Arnett continued to explain that teams would be squaring off with another team one-on-one. Brothers Ben and Michael didn’t appear to fear their next objective. Michael said, “Hey, no problem. We’ll take one-on-one We’ll take them all on.”

Does this statement scream confidence or cockiness? Who do you think has the edge going into this next round? Let us know in the comments below.

Lego Masters, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox