Heartfelt Dilemma on ‘Transplant,’ Syfy’s ‘Revival,’ Long Con on ‘Poker Face,’ Arnold’s Back in ‘FUBAR’

A doctor weighs her career against a potential life-saving heart in NBC‘s Transplant. Mystery and miracles collide when the newly dead revive in Syfy‘s offbeat Revival. John Cho guests on Poker Face as a con artist who meets his match in Charlie. Arnold Schwarzenegger tangoes with East German spy Carrie-Anne Moss in the second season of Netflix‘s action comedy FUBAR.

Transplant

8/7c

What’s a good doctor to do? It’s a good-news, bad-news situation for Mags (Laurence Leboeuf), who barely got to celebrate the news of her prized fellowship at York Memorial when she learned there was a long-awaited heart available to replace her weak ticker. As she weighs her career ambitions against her health issues, and faces coming clean about the conflict to her hospital superiors, Bash (Hamza Haq) is there to support her. If only he weren’t experiencing troubling blackouts, not a good thing for an ER resident.

Revival

Series Premiere 10/9c

Wynonna Earp‘s Melanie Scrofano stars in an offbeat variation of the “what if the dead came back to life” premise (most memorably, and hauntingly, dramatized in the French series Les Revenants or The Returned, and to a lesser degree in ABC‘s Resurrection). After a jolting prologue in which a corpse “revives” during a cremation, the series (based on a comic) generically jumps forward 35 days after “revival day” as the small Wisconsin town of Wausau continues to assess the meaning of this miracle. Any sense of awe and metaphysical wonder is initially sidelined as single-mom police officer Dana Cypress (Scrofano), whose exodus from Wausau was stymied by a post-revival lockdown, investigates mutilations that are seemingly related to the now invulnerable “revivers.” JAG alum David James Elliott costars as Dana’s dad and hard-liner police chief, with Romy Weltman her drug-addicted younger sister Em, who has her own issues with the phenomenon.

Poker Face

Another fabulous caper features John Cho as a seasoned con man whose path crosses that of human lie detector Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who as usual sees right through the crook. But that’s not where the story ends, as he embroils her in his grift and you might wonder who’s conning who. Yellowjackets‘ Melanie Lynskey memorably appears as one of the smooth-talking shyster’s marks.

FUBAR

Season Premiere

As promised, he’s back — Arnold Schwarzenegger, that is, once again spoofing his action-hero persona in Season 2 of the silly slapstick spy comedy as CIA spook Luke Brunner, who postponed his retirement upon learning his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) was also an undercover agent. Now living in a crowded safe house under witness protection after the events of last season, the Brunners (and their assorted exes and quirky team members) emerge from hiding to take on a shadowy terrorist targeting the world’s power grid. The pursuit brings Luke in very close contact with Greta (a game Carrie-Anne Moss), a former East German spy and femme fatale who’s eager to tango with her adversary.

Alone

Season Premiere 9/8c

A new locale, the Great Karoo Desert of South Africa, challenges a group of 10 survivalists in one of TV’s most grueling reality competitions, now in its 12th season. With just 10 basic tools and a camera to self-record their adventures, the players battle the elements and exotic wildlife including warthogs, Cape buffalo, scorpions, wildebeest and other predators. A Before the Drop special, introducing the new cast, airs at 8/7c.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Bob's Burgers (8/7c, Fox): An all-new night of animation kicks off with Tina and the Thundergirls spending a scary night in the woods.

Top Chef (9/8c, Bravo): Season 22 ends with the final three chefs preparing a progressive four-course meal for celebrity diners including Top Chef veterans Richard Blais and Gregory Gourdet.

Welcome to Wrexham (9/8c, FX): With promotion once again on the line, the soccer club considers the futures of strikers Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer.

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch (9/8c, A&E): A docuseries explores the darker side of the infamous Moonlite Bunny Ranch brothel in Nevada.

ON THE STREAM: