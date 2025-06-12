The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s third season arrives this summer on Prime Video, and we can’t help but wonder, will the series return for a fourth?

While Prime Video has billed Season 3 as The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s last, author and showrunner Jenny Han isn’t against re-opening the book on the series. And with the show’s popularity, it would only make sense to explore different opportunities for future stories. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the possibility of the show’s Season 4 chances.

Has The Summer I Turned Pretty been renewed for Season 4?

No. As mentioned above, The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s upcoming third season has been billed as the show’s last. But if Han were to come up with an idea to continue Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney), and Jeremiah’s (Gavin Casalegno) story, we imagine the streamer wouldn’t be closed off to the idea of more The Summer I Turned Pretty.

What has Jenny Han said about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4 chances?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Han said, “Never say never” to the possibility of continuing the show. “If the story is there, then I’m there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell.”

Would the stars return for a fourth season of The Summer I Turned Pretty?

There is no show without leading lady Lola Tung as Belly Conklin, and it seems like the star agrees. Thankfully, she would be more than ready to jump back into her character’s shoes. “I love working with this group of people and I love working with Jenny,” Tung told EW. “I think it’s such a privilege to be any part of her cinematic universe, so if I was ever asked, I’m there.”

The feeling was mutual for Han, who said of working with the ensemble, “I love working with all these guys, that’s at the core of it. I would always welcome working with them on this or something else. Who knows what the future holds?”

Would The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4 be based on a book?

Currently, Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty book series only includes three novels, which serve as the inspiration behind the existing three seasons. If the show were to continue for Season 4, it would likely be its own story, but only time will tell.

Would you like to see more from the series? Let us know in the comments section, and stay tuned for any news or updates on the possibility of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, July 16, Prime Video