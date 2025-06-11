The months-long process of finalizing her divorce from Josh Hall took a toll on Christina Haack. The HGTV star gave an update on her health via her Instagram Story and made it clear that she’s physically in the best place she’s been in years.

“Today I found out my bloodwork is the best it’s ever been (since I started seeing my regenerative health practitioner in 2018),” Haack shared. “All my inflammation & autoimmune numbers are great. This just shows how much stress can truly negatively affect your health.”

Haack and Hall finalized their divorce in May after 10 months. “I signed something,” Haack said on Jeff Lewis Live earlier this month. “There’s, like, a process after the process. It was resolved in mediation after, I think, 12 hours.”

The specific details of the settlement they reached have not been publicized yet, but Haack admitted, “Look, it’s not great, but I guess it’s done.” The two were married for less than three years before they separated in July 2024.

After the divorce was finalized, Haack released a statement via her rep. “Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation,” she said. “She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

Earlier this year, Haack went public with her new romance with Christopher Larocca. Since then, she’s been publicly flaunting their relationship on social media. In a January interview with Us Weekly, Haack, whose been divorced three times, said she “probably” get married again “eventually,” but isn’t in a rush.

“I’d have to be engaged for a minimum of, like, five years,” she added. Haack shares two kids with first husband Tarek El Moussa and a son with her second husband, Ant Anstead.