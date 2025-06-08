Jasmine Roth Marks Daughter Hazel’s Major Milestone & Fans Are in Disbelief

HGTV star Jasmine Roth celebrated her daughter Hazel’s major milestone in a new social media post, and fans are in disbelief over the passage of time.

On Friday, June 7, the Help! I Wrecked My House personality took to Instagram with a carousel of photos featuring her elder child.

“Today! 🎓🍎❤️,” Roth, 40, began her update. “Wow a lot has changed since Hazel started this school year.”

In the featured image, the 5-year-old smiled while holding a letter board that read, “Hazel’s last day of pre-K 2025.” Other snaps showed the graduate posing with Roth, her father, Brett Roth, and her baby sister, Darla, 9 months.

The mom of two continued, “Wow a lot has changed since Hazel started this school year. We had a baby, finished building our house in Utah, moved in, navigated the ‘fourth trimester,’ and Hazel was a champ through it all.”

To conclude the post, Roth, 40, declared of Hazel, “The best big sister, daughter, student, and friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

Folks in the comments congratulated the former Hidden Potential star. However many also expressed their utter denial that Hazel was ready to enter kindergarten in the fall.

One Instagram user wrote, “Wow, that seemed to go fast! Although I imagine you’ll say it didn’t 😂. Gorgeous photos, as ever ❤️.”

Another shared, “Please slow down time she is growing up so fast. Happy summer!!”

Someone else echoed, “❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏 already how the time go by so fast.”

A different follower declared, “Time is a thief!”

Meanwhile, yet another fan pointed out, “Kids grow up too fast 😢 love your posts, beautiful family.”

In September 2024, Roth and her husband welcomed their second daughter, Darla—who is growing up equally as quickly, as evident in the photos for her sister’s Pre-K graduation.

What even is time? Seriously.

Help! I Wrecked My House, Streaming on Max