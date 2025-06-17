Where did Bo go? When the Canadian comedy Children Ruin Everything resumes on The CW with Season 4’s ninth episode “Emergencies,” (the series finale airs later this summer), the eccentric Bo (Dmitry Chepovetsky) is still missing. All that he’s left behind is a note saying that his brother-in-law, stay-at-home-dad James Berney (Aaron Abrams), should run his crochet business, GOBO, in his absence.

Meanwhile, James’ working wife Astrid (Meaghan Rath) is facing in-office gripes with her politician boss (guest star Bruce McCulloch), who can’t stay out of trouble. With James tied up in his new gig and Astrid unable to get away, who is there to pick up their children, Felix (Logan Nicholson) and Viv (Mikayla SwamiNathan), from school? “When there’s an emergency, you can drop most stuff, but you can’t drop having kids,” teases creator Kurt Smeaton (Schitt’s Creek) of the central issue in this first of June 18’s back-to-back episodes.

And with Bo gone, his wife Dawn (Nazneen Contrator), Astrid’s sister, is distraught. “She’s starting to feel like maybe she’s going to be by herself and this is a dark time for her,” teases Smeaton. “James and Astrid want to do their best to step up and help her find Bo.”

But let’s be real — with their hectic schedules, James entering negotiations regarding GOBO’s future (with returning guest star Jackie Pirico as Beth), and family obligations, nothing’s easy.

In the second episode back, James and Astrid face an even trickier challenge: finding time away from their family life so that they can have sex. “It’s a very relatable [concept],” says Smeaton. “We’d seen it a lot [on TV], where like parents are trying to find a room and space and time and emotional availability to have sex, but we found this kind of fun way in where it was almost like a heist.” James and Astrid will steal away time with a white lie that snowballs, catastrophically, nearly ruining their night.

The four-season run ended earlier this year on CTV, but American viewers have a few more weeks to enjoy the show’s earnest family chaos — from sleepovers to scheduling summer activities — before the series finale airs on Wednesday, July 9.

Children Ruin Everything, Season 4B Premiere, Wednesday, June 18, 9/8c, The CW