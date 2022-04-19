‘Children Ruin Everything’: Canadian Comedy Series to Debut on Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is bringing the hit Canadian comedy series Children Ruin Everything to the U.S. on Friday, May 13, and has already renewed the show for a double-length second season.

Created by Emmy-winning writer and producer Kurt Smeaton (Schitt’s Creek), Children Ruin Everything centers on Astrid (Meaghan Rath) and James (Aaron Abrams), who struggle to balance being ‘mom and dad’ to two kids and being who they were before offspring. It explores the hilarious and frustrating ways kids can disrupt your life and, if lucky, replace it with something you have to admit is pretty okay too.

In addition to Rath and Abrams, the series also stars Ennis Esmer (Schitt’s Creek), Nazneen Contractor (Ransom), Logan Nicholson (Blues Clues and You), Dmitry Chepovetsky (Departure), Veena Sood (The Indian Detective), Lisa Codrington (Anne With an E), Darius Rota, and Mikayla SwamiNathan.

“We have no doubt that audiences on The Roku Channel will immediately connect with Astrid and James as they navigate the hilarious and surprising ways that having kids changes your life,” Smeaton said in a statement. “We can’t wait to finally share the series with American audiences and look forward to bringing the talented cast back for more fun and chaos in season two.”

Children Ruin Everything premiered on CTV on January 12, 2022, and became the network’s #1 new comedy of the 2021-22 broadcast season. According to data company Numeris, it ranked as the biggest debut episode for a Canadian comedy among A25-54 since 2019.

In addition to the U.S. premiere of the first season, the Roku Channel has also picked up Season 2 of the series, which will feature double the episodes of Season 1, at an increased 16 half-hour episode season. Production on the second season will take place this Spring in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

“This story is universal, endearing, and audiences will instantly relate with these characters,” said Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Scripted Originals. “As the momentum driving Roku Originals continues, it is beyond exciting not only to share season one with audiences, but to also have the opportunity bring it back for a supersized season two on The Roku Channel.”

Children Ruin Everything, Season 1, Premieres, Friday, May 13, The Roku Channel