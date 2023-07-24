Back to the ‘Futurama,’ CW Comedies from Canada, ‘Golden Boy’ Oscar De La Hoya, the Webb Space Telescope

Hulu

Futurama

Season Premiere

“How does a show get canceled this many times on this many networks?” That’s irreverent robot Bender making one of many in-jokes as Matt Groening and David X. Cohen’s hilarious animated cult comedy emerges from hibernation after 10 years for a long-awaited 11th season of gag-filled futuristic farce. (The series previously aired on Fox and Comedy Central before finding new life on the streamer.) The opener brings Fry, Leela and the rest of the gang into the year 3023, with former delivery boy Fry declaring a new life goal: to watch every TV show ever made, with the help of newfangled bingeing goggles. Even a professional TV watcher could tell him that’s a bad idea. (Pro tip: Freeze frame Fry’s TV screen to enjoy the plethora of mock TV-show titles worthy of a Mad magazine parody, samples including “Better Call Cthulu,” “Alien vs. Predator vs. Bluey,” “Fleaborg” and “TCU Hypnotoads vs. Georgia Bulldogs.”)

Lionsgate

Son of a Critch

Series Premiere 8/7c

Missing the 1980s now that The Goldbergs is history? This low-key charmer of a Canadian import, based on the coming-of-age memoir of comedy writer and actor Mark Critch (who narrates and plays his own dad), provides a gentler dose of ’80s-era family-sitcom nostalgia. It’s set in 1986 Newfoundland (“the middle of nowhere”), where 11-year-old Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) is entering junior high with high anxiety. He’s an old soul whose idea of a good time is attending wakes with his irascible grandpa (scene-stealer Malcolm McDowell) and quoting Don Rickles, which makes him an odd boy out in the bullying schoolyard. His gossipy mom (Claire Rankin) tells Mark to “just be yourself,” which would be easier if he knew who he was.

The CW

Children Ruin Everything

Series Premiere 9/8c

Previously seen on The Roku Channel, and less edgy (and profane) than FX’s Breeders, this comedy from Canada stars Hawaii Five-0’s Meaghan Rath as harried stay-at-home mom Astrid, who believes she’s ready to return to the workplace after four years and two kids. She has the support, mostly, of husband James (Aaron Abrams), whose own boss wishes he would dress more professionally—less like a dad. But how will he react when she confesses she’d like to have another baby to “complete” the family?

Courtesy of HBO

The Golden Boy

Series Premiere 9/8c

A two-part documentary (concluding Tuesday) gives boxing great Oscar De La Hoya, now 50, the opportunity to tell his story in his own words. With commentary from family, associates and a few of his exes, he speaks of triumph—rising from East Los Angeles to win Olympic gold in 1992 (fulfilling his late mother’s dream) and 11 titles in six different weight classes—but also of a darker reality beneath the glittery façade of fame and fortune.

Netflix

Unknown: Killer Robots

Season Finale

The far-reaching docuseries concludes with “Cosmic Time Machine,” spotlighting the scientists and engineers involved in developing and launching NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, described as “our next giant leap in our search for life” and the birth of the universe. It’s impossible not to share their enthusiasm for cracking more mysteries of the cosmos.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: