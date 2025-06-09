David Duchovny steps back into the TV spotlight with Malice, a psychological thriller poised to keep viewers on edge. Streaming on Prime Video, the series comes from The Great writer James Wood. It follows a charismatic charmer (played by Jack Whitehall) who enters the world of the wealthy by posing as a “manny” for the affluent Tanner family as part of a calculated plan to bring them down from within.

Though much of the plot remains under wraps, Malice taps into the growing trend of “eat-the-rich” thrillers that have surged in popularity in recent years. Recent series such as The White Lotus, You, and Sirens, among others, explore similar themes, pitting the haves against the have-nots in twisted, often suspenseful ways.

Here’s a look at what we know so far about the series, including the cast and the characters they play.

When will Malice premiere?

While a specific release date hasn’t been announced, Malice is expected to premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2025. Set in London and Greece, filming for the six-episode series wrapped in July 2024.

Star Whitehall released this statement following the end of production: “What an incredible 18 weeks it’s been – from shooting in London in February to ending in 37-degree heat in Paros, the whole shoot has been an amazing experience and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved. I feel so lucky to have been able to go to work everyday with so many insanely talented people on this job. I can’t wait for you to see the end result when it launches worldwide next year on Prime Video!”

What will Malice be about?

The series follows a caregiver harboring a grudge against the wealthy Tanner family, though the source of his resentment remains unclear. David Duchovny stars as Jamie Tanner, the family’s patriarch, with Carice van Houten portraying his wife.

All other details about the series are shielded from prying eyes to protect possible plot surprises and pivots, but Tara Erer, the Head of Originals for UK and Northern Europe, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement: “It’s been an absolute joy seeing James Wood’s scripts come to life with our incredible cast led by Jack, David, and Carice. The twists and turns will have our customers on the edge of their seats!”

Who stars in Malice?

David Duchovny plays Jamie Tanner, the patriarch of the Tanner family and the seemingly primary target of his male nanny’s vendetta. Duchovny is best known to television audiences for his iconic role as FBI agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files franchise, as well as his portrayal of lothario writer Hank Moody in Californication. He appears as Bill Baterman in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, the prequel to the remake of Stephen King‘s classic horror tale.

Duchovny is also an established musician, having released three albums: Hell or Highwater (2015), Every Third Thought (2017), and Gestureland (2021). He often tours with his band, which fans can follow via his Instagram account.

Jack Whitehall stars as Adam Healey, a charismatic male nanny hired to care for the Tanner family’s children. Unbeknownst to the wealthy clan, their newest employee has a hidden agenda: to destroy them from within. Whitehall is a British comedian best known for his roles in Jungle Cruise, the first season of Good Omens, and Clifford the Big Red Dog. He’s also widely recognized for making a career out of playfully irritating his father for the amusement of audiences. They recently released a Netflix series together titled Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father.

Carice van Houten stars as Nat Tanner, Jamie’s wife and co-head of the Tanner clan. Van Houten is known to audiences for her turn as Melisandre in Game of Thrones, though she recently played Jacqueline de Montrachet in the Starz period series Dangerous Liaisons.

The cast also includes Christine Adams as Nat’s best friend Jules, and Raza Jaffrey as Jules’ husband Damien. Harry Gilby, Teddie Allen, and Phoenix Laroche play the three Tanner children.

Is there a Malice trailer?

A trailer has not yet been released but stay tuned. For now, you can see the cast in-character in the photo above.

Who created Malice?

Malice is the brainchild of James Wood, an acclaimed writer best known for his work on FX’s The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. The satirical historical dramedy about Catherine the Great was celebrated for its sharp wit and biting dialogue. Wood’s work on the series earned him two Writers Guild of America nominations.

Wood is also known for his work on the acclaimed British series Rev., starring Tom Hollander and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman. The comedy follows Reverend Adam Smallbone and his wife as they adjust to life in a bustling London parish after leaving behind their quiet rural town. Wood’s work on the series earned him multiple awards and critical praise for its blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling.

