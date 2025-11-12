‘Malice’: Will There Be a Season 2?

Prime Video‘s new revenge thriller has yet to premiere, but with the premise and the cast, how can there not be more than one season?

Malice, starring Jack Whitehall and David Duchovny, premieres on Friday, November 14, and it’s a series that will show a side of Whitehall that viewers aren’t used to seeing.

“I’ve worked a lot in the comedy space, but I’ve never had the opportunity to sort of flex those muscles as an actor and play a very different part in a very different type of show and new genre to me,” he told TV Insider. “I leapt at the opportunity to get to have this opportunity to try something so different.”

But will we get to see that across more than one season? Read on for everything we know about a potential Malice Season 2.

Will there be a Malice Season 2?

That has yet to be announced. So far, the show has not been renewed for a Season 2, but it’s too soon to tell since it has yet to premiere.

When does Malice premiere?

Malice premieres on Friday, November 14, on Prime Video. All six episodes will be available to stream that day.

What is Malice about?

Jack Whitehall plays Adam, a charismatic tutor who charms his way into the lives of the wealthy Tanner family during a vacation in Greece. He then insinuates his way into their lives after their nanny falls dangerously ill, and it’s once he’s back in their London home that his true vengeful nature begins to emerge. He turns Jamie (David Duchovny) and Nat (Carice van Houten) against each other, plotting to bring down the entire family. When his obsession with the family raises questions, those who look into his past find themselves in a dangerous game. Will Jamie realize in time that Adam may be responsible for the family’s recent troubles?

Who stars in Malice?

The series stars Jack Whitehall, David Duchovny, Carice van Houten, Christine Adams, and Raza Jaffrey.

Malice was created by James Wood. Joining him as executive producers are Tim Hincks and Imogen Cooper. The series is directed by Mike Barker and Leonora Lonsdale.

Malice, Series Premiere, Friday, November 14, Prime Video