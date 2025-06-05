Bill Clinton Reveals His Biggest ‘Worry’ About Trump’s Second Term on ‘The View’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

On Thursday’s (June 5) live episode of The View, former President Bill Clinton joined the show alongside author James Patterson to promote their new political thriller, The First Gentleman, and, naturally, the cohosts had a lot of questions about how Clinton feels about the ongoing second administration of Donald Trump.

First, Clinton said that Trump was merely doing what he said he was going to do in implementing Project 2025. But then, he revealed what he is concerned about with Trump 2.0.

Sunny Hostin asked him, “Beyond President Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill,’ he is working to dismantle, in my view, our foundational institutions. He’s intimidating law firms and universities. He’s stifling media. He’s illegally disappearing people and deporting people, and he’s now threatening to impeach judges. So are you confident that the courts will hold, and what concerns you most about what he’s doing now?”

“That the courts won’t hold until we have the midterm elections,” Clinton said in response before referring to the specific case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who was deported to the El Salvadorian prison after what the White House called an “administrative error.” After the Supreme Court ordered the administration to facilitate his return, Donald Trump declared that he could but would not.

“The Supreme Court’s made some good decisions, which so far have been ignored, like when they sent that El Salvadorian man, who his own State Department said was entitled to be here and have a full hearing and they shouldn’t send him away. They sent him away then manufactured a picture that made it look like he had MS-13 on his hands, which he didn’t, and the guy’s still there in jail. And so I’m worried about that, and you should be worried about that, whatever your politics,” Clinton declared.

Clinton went on to predict that if Democrats ever reclaim presidential power, the expectations of rule-abiding by the executive will probably change in an instant.

“I have a sneaking suspicion that if our party wins the White House in the next election, there’ll be a hallelujah moment, and the Supreme Court will rediscover the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the limits,” he said, earning applause. He then clarified, “I’ll be happy if that happens because all of us should operate our guardrails. The whole purpose of the Constitution was to repeal royal government, unaccountable government, that no Democrat or Republican can be without accountability. Yes, that’s what I think. So we’ll see what happens. But I’m pretty upbeat about it.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC