[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Your Friends & Neighbors Season 1 finale.]

Season 1 of Apple TV+‘s Your Friends & Neighbors has come to a close, but fret not because a second season is already on the way, and the finale teased as much in its final moments.

Jon Hamm‘s disgraced ex-hedge fund worker, Andrew “Coop” Cooper, had found himself at the center of a murder investigation after incriminating evidence was found around the home of his former fling, Sam (Olivia Munn). Her ex-husband, Paul (Jordan Gelber), had been found dead in the house while she was out of town and after Coop had broken in as he’d begun robbing his neighbors earlier in the season.

But the mystery behind Paul’s death was finally solved when an autopsy hinted that he’d been shot a few times after he’d died. After breaking into Sam’s house to search for clues, Coop uncovered a suicide note, which had been hidden away by Sam. It turned out that Paul had gone into the house alone and FaceTimed Sam for her to come back to him following their divorce.

When she refused, he pulled a gun on himself, shooting himself in the head. Leaving her children behind in Boston overnight, Sam drove back to New York and found Paul with the letter. She hid the letter because his life insurance policy had a suicide clause that would prevent her from receiving the payout she’d get otherwise.

Staging it to look like a murder, Sam left the scene and returned to her kids in Boston, leaving Coop to stumble across the confusing “crime” scene. Sam defended her actions by noting she allowed Paul to treat her in such a way for years on end, which made her feel entitled to the money, but Coop refused to take the fall for Paul’s death.

By clearing his name, Coop found himself in a better position than he’d been in for a long time, even getting a call back to pick up a new position at his old place of employment. But what did Coop do by the end? He left his old boss standing on a tarmac waiting for him to show up as Coop broke into the man’s home to steal some priceless art.

It seems like Coop has found a new calling, but is he playing with fire? That’s something for Season 2 to explore. As for theories about where the show is heading, we can only hope that Coop will continue to team with housekeeper Elena (Aimee Carrero). But it feels like stealing from the neighbors might be too limiting. Perhaps in Season 2, Coop can expand his horizons.

Let us know your theories in the comments section below, and stay tuned for details on Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 as the show’s next chapter takes shape at Apple TV+.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.

