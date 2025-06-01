‘Building the Band,’ Liam Payne’s Final Project, Is ‘Unlike Anything’ Else, AJ McLean Says

Fans of the late singer Liam Payne have a lot to look forward to with Building the Band, judging by what costar AJ McLean says about the Netflix talent competition.

Building the Band, set to debut this summer, is “unlike anything you have ever seen before — trust me,” McLean said during Netflix’s live Tudum event on Saturday, May 31, per People.

The Backstreet Boys member, who is hosting Building the Band, also explained the show’s premise: “Today’s most talented singers in the world will audition for each other and choose their own bandmates before ever seeing them.”

(In other words, expect Love Is Blind but with music instead of romance.)

“Our judge and mentor, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest judges Kelly Rowland and the late Liam Payne, are from some of the biggest bands of all time,” McLean added. “This show is all about one word: chemistry. And believe me: In a band, you really need some good chemistry.”

At the iHeart Radio Music Awards, Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean remembers late One Direction star Liam Payne. The duo appeared on the forthcoming Netflix show “Building the Band.” pic.twitter.com/iSRlqigNEF — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 18, 2025

Building the Band marks Payne’s final project before his death. The One Direction alum died at age 31 last October when he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after filming on the Netflix show had already wrapped, according to People. A source told the magazine that Payne was so enthused about Building the Band that he wanted to continue working with the musical ensembles after cameras stopped rolling.

“The very last thing Liam did was work on this amazing TV show,” McLean said during a panel at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, in March, as People reported at the time. “And we’re dedicating the show to him.”

McLean previously paid tribute to Payne in an Instagram post in October, saying he and the “Strip That Down” singer “became very close almost immediately and shared so many stories, laughs, and life experiences.”

As for their mentees, the Netflix blog Tudum says Building the Band contestants will “be in complete control every step of the way” during the competition.

“But is chemistry enough to make them a success?” Tudum added. “And when the bands finally do meet, how will looks, choreography, and style come into play? Expect plenty of drama, next-level artistry, and unforgettable performances.”

Building the Band, Summer 2025, Netflix