HBO’s ‘Mountainhead’ and Mortuary Scandal, ‘MobLand’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Finales, Duck Dynasty Revived
HBO presents a dark satire from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, depicting a gathering of toxic tech billionaires who revel while the world they ruined falls apart. Also on HBO: a true-crime series about a California mortuary that violated its customers’ trust. The crime thriller MobLand wraps its first season, while Doctor Who closes out the 15th Doctor’s second season. A&E revives the Duck Dynasty reality franchise minus its patriarch Phil Robertson, who passed away last weekend.
Mountainhead
SATURDAY: Succession‘s seven-time Emmy-winning creator Jesse Armstrong is back in his discomfort zone amid the toxically rich. His new movie, a dark satire, gathers a group of tech-bro billionaires (Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef, Cory Michael Smith) at the Utah mountaintop retreat of a sycophantic buddy (Jason Schwartzman) to bust each other’s chops and survey the wreckage their social-media platforms have brought to a world on fire. As they plot world domination, they inevitably turn on each other. Serves them right. (Read the full review.)
The Mortician
SUNDAY: The network that brought you the classic Six Feet Under returns to the world of mortuaries in a disturbing three-part true-crime docuseries. The setting: a respected family-owned funeral home in Pasadena that becomes a hotbed for scandal when fourth-generation heir David Sconce turns the business’s crematorium into a profit center in the most unscrupulous way imaginable. Sconce, who’s been released from prison, goes on camera and shows zero remorse for his actions: “I don’t put any value on anybody after they’re gone and dead. That’s not a person anymore.” Try telling their loved ones.
MobLand
SUNDAY: The British gangster drama’s thrilling Season 1 finale aptly chooses Johnny Cash‘s “The Beast in Me” as its theme, as the Harrigan crime family smokes out a rat and escalates their war against Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell) and his well-connected army. “In my world, only the biggest monster survives,” declares top son Kevin Harrigan (Paddy Considine) as he stands up to his jailed father, Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), and follows family fixer Harry (Tom Hardy) on a crusade of vengeance. Whoever wins this battle knows the conflict is just beginning. Here’s hoping for a second season, if only to continue marveling at Helen Mirren as the Harrigans’ unrepentant Lady Macbeth matriarch.
Doctor Who
SATURDAY: Sci-fi fans are eagerly awaiting “The Reality War,” the season finale of this cosmically entertaining romp, wrapping the second season for the delightful 15th Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). In last week’s cliffhanger, he seemed thoroughly overwhelmed by The Rani (Archie Panjabi), who revealed her master plan to revive the almighty Omega from Time Lord lore. What does it mean for the universe? As showrunner Russell T Davies has teased: “The Doctor is doomed, Belinda (Varada Sethu) is lost, Ruby (Millie Gibson) is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising. … I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale.” Not being a Who-vian scholar, I just hope I understand what’s going on.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
SUNDAY: The popular reality series, which aired for 11 seasons over five years from 2012 to 2017, returns in the wake of the passing on May 25 of patriarch Phil Robertson. His illness is reflected in the revival, which focuses on the next generation of Robertsons, most notably Willie and Korie and their extended Louisiana clan of Duck Commander entrepreneurs.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- The 13th Wife: Escaping Polygamy (Saturday and Sunday, 8/7c, Lifetime): A two-part docudrama stars Felicity Huffman and Olga Petsa as the older and younger versions of Rena Chynoweth, a survivor of a polygamist cult that turned its followers into killers. Eric Johnson co-stars as her manipulative husband, Ervil LeBaron.
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 9/8c, CBS): The two-hour season finale features extensive testimony from Dana Chandler, found guilty in March of the 2002 double murder of her ex-husband and his fiancée in Topeka. Interviews include Hayley Seel, Chandler’s daughter, who long suspected her mother of the crime.
- CBS News Sunday Morning (Sunday, 9 am/ET, check local listings): Mo Rocca goes behind the scenes of HBO’s The Gilded Age, which returns June 22, and David Pogue conducts a news-making interview with Elon Musk.
- Hurricane HQ: Eye on the Season (Sunday, 12 pm/ET, Fox Weather): Launching a “Hurricane Week” of special reports timed to the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, meteorologist Ian Oliver hosts a three-hour live special from Florida beachfront restaurant Caddy’s Treasure Island, which was impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.
- The Mega Brands That Built America (Sunday, 9/8c, History Channel): The third season of the documentary series opens with an account of the race among computer giants to create the first portable laptop, which leads to the invention of the smartphone.
- The Walking Dead: Dead City (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) gets caught in the battle of wills between the loathsome Croat (Željko Ivanek) and the malevolent Dama (Lisa Emery) when he’s sent on a mission to win over Christos (Jake Weary) and his troops to join the war against New Babylon.
- BBQ Brawl (Sunday, 9/8c, Food Network): Reigning champ Bobby Flay takes on team captains Maneet Chauhan and Antonia Lofaso in Season 6 as 12 new pitmasters show what they’ve got when they present their signature flavors on Texas toast.