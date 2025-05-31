HBO’s ‘Mountainhead’ and Mortuary Scandal, ‘MobLand’ and ‘Doctor Who’ Finales, Duck Dynasty Revived

HBO presents a dark satire from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, depicting a gathering of toxic tech billionaires who revel while the world they ruined falls apart. Also on HBO: a true-crime series about a California mortuary that violated its customers’ trust. The crime thriller MobLand wraps its first season, while Doctor Who closes out the 15th Doctor’s second season. A&E revives the Duck Dynasty reality franchise minus its patriarch Phil Robertson, who passed away last weekend.

Macall Polay / HBO

Mountainhead

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Succession‘s seven-time Emmy-winning creator Jesse Armstrong is back in his discomfort zone amid the toxically rich. His new movie, a dark satire, gathers a group of tech-bro billionaires (Steve Carell, Ramy Youssef, Cory Michael Smith) at the Utah mountaintop retreat of a sycophantic buddy (Jason Schwartzman) to bust each other’s chops and survey the wreckage their social-media platforms have brought to a world on fire. As they plot world domination, they inevitably turn on each other. Serves them right. (Read the full review.)

HBO

The Mortician

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The network that brought you the classic Six Feet Under returns to the world of mortuaries in a disturbing three-part true-crime docuseries. The setting: a respected family-owned funeral home in Pasadena that becomes a hotbed for scandal when fourth-generation heir David Sconce turns the business’s crematorium into a profit center in the most unscrupulous way imaginable. Sconce, who’s been released from prison, goes on camera and shows zero remorse for his actions: “I don’t put any value on anybody after they’re gone and dead. That’s not a person anymore.” Try telling their loved ones.

Luke Varley/Paramount+

MobLand

Season Finale

SUNDAY: The British gangster drama’s thrilling Season 1 finale aptly chooses Johnny Cash‘s “The Beast in Me” as its theme, as the Harrigan crime family smokes out a rat and escalates their war against Richie Stevenson (Geoff Bell) and his well-connected army. “In my world, only the biggest monster survives,” declares top son Kevin Harrigan (Paddy Considine) as he stands up to his jailed father, Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), and follows family fixer Harry (Tom Hardy) on a crusade of vengeance. Whoever wins this battle knows the conflict is just beginning. Here’s hoping for a second season, if only to continue marveling at Helen Mirren as the Harrigans’ unrepentant Lady Macbeth matriarch.

Maxine Howells/BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf

Doctor Who

Season Finale

SATURDAY: Sci-fi fans are eagerly awaiting “The Reality War,” the season finale of this cosmically entertaining romp, wrapping the second season for the delightful 15th Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa). In last week’s cliffhanger, he seemed thoroughly overwhelmed by The Rani (Archie Panjabi), who revealed her master plan to revive the almighty Omega from Time Lord lore. What does it mean for the universe? As showrunner Russell T Davies has teased: “The Doctor is doomed, Belinda (Varada Sethu) is lost, Ruby (Millie Gibson) is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising. … I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale.” Not being a Who-vian scholar, I just hope I understand what’s going on.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: The popular reality series, which aired for 11 seasons over five years from 2012 to 2017, returns in the wake of the passing on May 25 of patriarch Phil Robertson. His illness is reflected in the revival, which focuses on the next generation of Robertsons, most notably Willie and Korie and their extended Louisiana clan of Duck Commander entrepreneurs.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: