‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’: Kirsten Vangsness Teases ‘Very Satisfying’ Season 18 Finale

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
A.J. Cook as Jennifer ‘JJ’ Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez, RJ Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi in Criminal Minds: Evolution, season 18
Preview
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution

 More

Criminal Minds, since returning for the revival Evolution on Paramount+, has been good about wrapping up season-long storylines in finales before setting up new mysteries. And it sounds like such will be the case again for Season 19.

Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently four episodes into its 18th season, with episodes dropping weekly and the finale set for July 10. The premiere picked up six months after Elias Voit (Zach Gilford) was attacked in prison. His network of serial killers remains active, but now Voit has amnesia, his brain scans have shown that he’s changed and is no longer a psychopath, and the BAU has to figure out how to stop that group and deal with him.

When TV Insider spoke with Kirsten Vangsness (who plays Penelope Garcia) recently, we had to ask how the finale set up Season 19. The Paramount+ drama was renewed for another season on March 5, ahead of this one’s May 8 premiere.

“It’s very finale-ish, but also very satisfying. I’ve got to say that it was a satisfying,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, that makes sense and that makes sense,’ and you’re really putting a lot together. I like that it leads up, so you really feel like you’ve gotten all your puzzle pieces and then get to snap ’em all together in that last episode.”

Aisha Tyler & Adam Rodriguez Reveal Who Says 'Filthiest Stuff' on 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Set
Related

Aisha Tyler & Adam Rodriguez Reveal Who Says 'Filthiest Stuff' on 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Set

It’s not just Voit and his network of serial killers that will be a through line of the rest of the season. JJ (A.J. Cook) is grieving the shocking death of her husband, Will (Josh Stewart). As Cook told us after the third episode of the season with Will’s funeral, we’ll continue to see how she deals with that loss.

“That’s her defense mechanism: She shows up and she works and she compartmentalizes and she will try to lose herself in her work. But you can only do that for so long. We definitely touch on a lot of the grief phases. And it is not like we shoot one episode and she’s gone through all of it and it’s tied up neatly with a nice bow. That’s not how grief works,” Cook explained. “So this is going to be something that we’re going to see throughout the whole season. And then beyond that. This never goes away. This now has shaped her into this new single mother, and it will continue shaping her as she now learns to work through life this way. So I’m excited to see what that looks like for her. It’s been a journey already, and it’ll continue to be a journey in Criminal Minds form.”

What are you hoping to see the rest of this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Thursdays, Paramount+

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

'America's Got Talent': Simon Cowell Teases Big Changes in Season 20 as Mel B. Returns

The show’s judges and host preview the landmark season and reflect on how they’re keeping it fresh. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Criminal Minds: Evolution - Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution where to stream

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Kirsten Vangsness




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Nicole Curtis on Rehab Addict
1
Nicole Curtis Returns to HGTV With a New Season of ‘Rehab Addict’
Shawn Hatosy as Deputy Chief Reid, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Finale
2
Why ‘Chicago P.D.’ Killed off Reid — How It Set up Voight’s Season 13 Storyline
Savanah and Todd Chrisley
3
Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Prison Release as Savannah Fires Back at Shocking Trump Rumors
Joy Reid attends the Reel Works 24th Annual ChangeMaker Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 21, 2025 in New York City
4
Joy Reid Reveals New Show and Talks ‘New Chapter’ After MSNBC Firing
Sam Reid as rockstar Lestat in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 3 teaser
5
‘IWTV’ Season 3 Sets Start of Filming