[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18 Episode 4 “I’m Fine. It’s Fine. Everything Is Fine.”]

Possibly the most disturbing storyline from Criminal Minds‘ 18 seasons so far comes up again in the Thursday, May 29, episode: BAUGate. Remember that dark website with the deepfake porn of JJ (A.J. Cook)? Well, it delivers something else to creep you out.

To the team’s surprise, JJ, after a long two weeks following her husband Will’s sudden death, shows up at work. With time on her hands, she’s been obsessively checking BAUGate, which had been shut down like it should have been, until the day before. The site isn’t reactivated, but a new video has been posted of a masked man going through a house at night and recording as a young kid in a nightgown, holding a stuffed animal, walks by. The person then looks in a mirror and removes part of the mask to make eyes. He wants his audience to see what he can do. Besides them and serial killer Voit (Zach Gilford), who has amnesia and whose brain scans say he’s no longer a psychopath, who knows about BAUGate to post this? Is it his network?

Prentiss (Paget Brewster) recalls when JJ told her she didn’t want her to protect her and wanted her to be honest and does so again here, by asking how to help her. JJ wants to talk to Voit, and she doesn’t buy that he can’t remember anything. “F**king bulls**t, I want him to give me some goddamn answers,” she says. Prentiss refuses but does allow her to work with Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) on the video, as long as she promises to prioritize herself and take time off or go into her office and scream if needed. “I’m fine. Everything’s fine,” JJ assures her, then asks how Voit’s doing. “Better than you, just barely,” Prentiss says.

JJ sits with Garcia and looks through photos of masks to try to find the one from the video. Garcia, of course, checks on her. “I’m fine. It’s fine. Everything is fine,” JJ says. And the boys? It’s too soon to know, JJ admits, but Michael is asking her to sleep in his bed with him (she doesn’t mind) and Henry asked how any of this is fair and she didn’t have an answer. After all, how is it fair that Will is gone and Voit is still here? JJ then finds the mask (Yase-Otoko), representing a ghost who suffers in hell, and Garcia gets to work digging into it. JJ hugs her, making sure she knows she’s the best friend. It’s a sweet moment, one that JJ needs (and we need to see for her).

Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and Tara (Aisha Tyler), with Julia (Aimee Garcia) watching, continue to work with Voit, now showing him the video. He doesn’t recognize it and even asks if the little girl is okay and if she’s his daughter. (Questions about well-being from Voit? Still…wrong.) “Am I a bad person?” he asks Rossi as the agent’s leaving the room.

Voit’s suffering headaches, from the medication that Julia has prescribed him that has a risk of an overdose. The doctor argues that the stress of remembering is physically taxing on him (such as a nosebleed) and since she has a job to do, he’ll answer questions on his timetable, not the BAU’s. Speaking of nosebleeds, Voit has one and calls out for help, leading to him being brought into the OR where a surgeon, wearing the same mask from the video, drills into his head … It’s obviously a dream, and when he wakes, he insists he needs to talk to Rossi and Tara, not take more medication. He also apparently needs to shave his head. His headaches won’t stop, like something trying to get out, and he wants to start over, he tells Rossi, who sees his dream as a good sign: his subconscious trying to break through to help him remember who he is.

Voit’s willing to do anything to help speed it up, and the agents have just the thing: a form of dream analysis involving a Rorschach test. It’s unproven, Julia argues, but Tara points out they’re running out of a way to get inside his subconscious and there’s a network of killers locked inside. The doctor insists it be done on her terms, and Tara agrees, but she’s observing from outside. Convincing Voit isn’t hard; Rossi tells him it may give insight into who the masked man is and what he represents to him and agrees to stay with him.

When Voit sees the mask and drilling into his head in the ink blots, Tara encourages him to keep that at the front of his mind as she continues the test. Then, he sees Rossi and decides he no longer feels safe around him. Rossi later uses Voit’s own words from when he was hallucinating him, about a totem and something his subconscious was trying to repress, and reveals that he once helped him and wants to return the favor. Voit agrees to continue the test, if Julia administers it. When she does, Voit remembers drilling into one of his victims in his storage container. He knows his name (Oliver Young) and the date. “It’s real, it’s August 8, 2018,” he says. “I’m drilling into his head, and I like it. Why would I like that?” He looks to Rossi, then realizes why he’s in handcuffs: “Am I a killer?” He walks out.

While watching the video again, JJ has Garcia pause when the UnSub pushes on the mask, trying to figure out why he used his middle fingers and touched them together. JJ then recalls her conversation with Voit, when he was locked in his cell, in which he talked about connecting like-minded people on the network. JJ is so sure that it’s Voit behind the mask, that he pre-recorded it and had someone else release it.

When JJ gets to the hospital, she ignores Julia’s protests and walks right into his room, only to find that Voit has seemingly overdosed by hoarding the medication that the doctor prescribed him. JJ shakes him, and when he stirs, she gets right in his face, demanding, “Do you remember me? … You don’t get to die, no, and this, this is why you’re still alive. Yeah, I got you. You’re stuck with me, you piece of s**t.” While the doctors work on him, Tara asks if JJ’s okay. “I’m f-” she says, and the episode ends, cutting her off.

As for the (not at all Voit-related) case that takes Prentiss, Luke (Adam Rodriguez), and Tyler (RJ Hatanaka) to Tucson, Arizona, a doctor (Derek Webster) skins his victims alive before killing them (and then removing their organs) in an attempt to heal his daughter (Taylor Buck) following a car accident he caused that killed her mother and gave her third-degree burns. (He partners with an EMT, so, you know, nightmare and trust issues fuel.) She learns what her father’s been doing and confronts him just as the FBI finds them, and when he refuses to stand down, she stabs him in the neck with a scalpel, killing him, then collapses herself. She has an autoimmune disorder, and it’s too late to save her, so Tyler grants her dying wish of seeing the stars one more time.

It’s after that that we get what Paget Brewster told TV Insider is “some of the best dialogue I’ve ever had the honor of saying.” On the jet home, Prentiss checks in on Tyler following yet another loss for him. “I’ve been where you are, wondering if I earned my spot on this team. Can I tell you a secret? Hotshots with 10 years of experience want to sit where you’re sitting because they think this job is about staring down evil, but it’s not,” she tells him. “It’s about loss. Loss isn’t a part of the job; loss is the job. Every time we take a case, someone has lost the most important person in their life. So Tyler, think about who you are and think about what you’ve already lost, and ask yourself, can you live with it? Because if you can, then you have earned your spot here.” He can. “I know,” she says.

“It is so well-written,” Brewster said, admitting she never remembers lines. “It’s not just being a tough guy. It’s a psychological study of humanity that requires humanity, not tough guy guns, not, oh, she’s a badass bitch. It’s really specifically with profilers getting inside the mind of the person to stop them from hurting more people. It’s that simple, but it’s the most complex thing to explain and I love that scene.”

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Thursdays, Paramount+