Criminal Minds: Evolution may be quite a dark show, but one thing that’s clear is how much fun the cast has together. Case in point: Series stars Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez, when they stopped by TV Insider’s office ahead of the Season 18 premiere, playing a game of Knock Your Blocks Off.

Early on, Tyler’s able to bring Criminal Minds into the conversation when she pulls the block asking what show she thinks needs a reboot. “Well, first of all, obviously the greatest show ever in the history of television got a reboot, which is Criminal Minds: Evolution,” she says, but adds, “Generally, I don’t believe in television reboots. Because I feel like if the show was great, why try to—”

Rodriguez agrees, finishing, “Why go back to the well? Yeah, there’s got to be a good reason — either a good reason or, where it does work, I think, if there’s a character that was interesting enough to re-explore.” That leads to Tyler chiming in with Better Call Saul and then admitting she would watch “a re-envisioning” of The X-Files.

The cast also has fun on set, Rodriguez shares, when picking a scene that made him break while filming.

“I guarantee you that I have broken when Paget Brewster is delivering lines for something for sure. It’s usually in the round table room, which is where we sort of get briefed on the cases, check out photos, begin strategy talking, and then at some point in the episode, we usually come back there to restrategize before we kick it off to wherever we’re going to go bring down the bad guys. And Paget usually has the most dialogue to deliver,” he says. “I’m sure you already know, she’s hilarious. But she’s even more funny when she flubs the line and it is hysterical. … She sounds like somebody’s aunt from the Midwest. She sounds like Betty White saying the filthiest stuff.”

Adds Tyler, “She says the filthiest stuff, and I’ve never been more delighted.”

Watch the full video above for Aisha Tyler and Adam Rodriguez’s complete game of Knock Your Blocks Off, including a call-out of Walton Goggins and who they want to see Matthew Gray Gubler play, how it gets musical, and more.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Thursdays, Paramount+