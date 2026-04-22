What To Know Connor Storrie, known for Heated Rivalry, guest stars in Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 19.

Aisha Tyler discussed his appearance during a recent podcast interview.

Criminal Minds: Evolution returns for its 19th season on May 28 with an impressive list of guest stars, and among them is one whose name has been in headlines quite a bit over the past few months: Heated Rivalry‘s Connor Storrie. But he filmed for the Paramount+ thriller before his hockey series ever aired.

Aisha Tyler, who stars as Dr. Tara Lewis, raved about him on the Radio Cherry Bombe podcast released on April 21. “He’s so great. I love him so much,” she said before confirming that she did work with him.

“We shot it before Heated Rivalry came out,” she continued. “We have a scene with him, and he’s so lovely. I turned to Paget Brewster [who stars as Emily Prentiss], and I’m like, ‘This kid is really good. Like, he’s going to do well, he’s going to go places.’ We just had this sidebar about him, like, ‘He’s really talented, I want good things for this guy.’ And cut to: He’s the most famous human being on the planet! He’s carrying the Olympic torch!”

Also guest starring in Criminal Minds Season 19 are Justin Kirk, Yvette Nicole Brown, Clark Gregg, Paul F. Tompkins, Cress Williams, Kofi Siriboe, Lyndon Smith, Richard Cabral, Jeri Ryan, Rob Yang, Nicholas Gonzalez, Inny Clemons, Nicole Pacent, Dash Mihok, Joseph Cross, and Cara Jade Myers.

At the same time that Paramount+ announced the return date, it revealed that Criminal Minds: Evolution has been renewed for Season 20 — and Tyler shared on the podcast they’re “about to start filming” it.

“This show is really special,” she said. “It’s rare for any show to go that long, especially nowadays.”

Tyler’s been in 10 of the 20 seasons, having originally started as a six-episode guest star to fill in during A.J. Cook‘s maternity leave in Season 11. Criminal Minds aired 15 seasons on CBS, from 2005 to 2020, before the revival on Paramount+ premiered in 2022.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, May 28, Paramount+