The Righteous Gemstones may have bid viewers adieu, but the laughs the televangelist family supplied viewers with will last a lifetime, and star Edi Patterson dropped by the TV Insider studio to look back on Judy Gemstone’s funniest moments from the final season.

Ever since Judy was introduced, viewers have been taken on one comedic ride, and Season 4 was no exception as she dealt with an unexpected health challenge for her husband, BJ (Tim Baltz), struggled to accept her father Eli’s (John Goodman) relationship with her mom’s former bestie, Lori (Megan Mullally), and had a near-death experience at the hands of Lori’s gun-toting son Corey (Seann William Scott).

Among some of the moments she’s looking back on in the full video, above, are Judy’s attempted seduction of Lori in an effort to steer her away from Eli. “We did it a few times, but it was really interesting the way we ended up doing it on the day,” Patterson tells TV Insider. “Danny [McBride] directed that episode,” she notes, adding, “For the most part, we got to kind of just do a little play.”

Megan Mullally and Edi Patterson in 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 4

HBO

“The constant fluidity really helped that scene and helped to keep the momentum of it,” Patterson adds as she commends her scene partner. “God bless Megan Mullally, to like roll in, being a comedy legend, and to be up for doing that craziness with me was just so freaking fun.”

“I really love that whole scene,” Patterson continues. “It’s one of my favorites of the season, without a doubt. I really love how different the beginning is from the end, though, because I come in with such confidence at the beginning, and I’m saying insane stuff to her… and it ends with her really shooting me in the heart, with saying she knows why I’m acting like this, and this is how I acted when my mother passed.”

“That transition was really fun and creatively satisfying to find with her,” Patterson shares. See what other moments Patterson is highlighting in our full video conversation above, and let us know your favorite Judy moment from Season 4 in the comments section below.

The Righteous Gemstones, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, HBO Max

