ABC News Blasts Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos Feud Rumors

ABC News has slammed reports of beef between two of its top anchors as “ridiculous gossip,” saying that claims of on-air tension and behind-the-scenes disputes are completely “unfounded.”

The news network’s statement came after a report from Breaker Media, which claimed Good Morning America stars George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts have a “chilly” relationship. One part of the report claims that Stephanopolous prefers to play chess on his phone rather than even look at Roberts during off-air moments.

Breaker also claimed that the culture at ABC News, the network that broadcasts Good Morning America, is “secretive and cold.”

“This is unfounded, ridiculous gossip designed to get clicks and nothing more,” an ABC spokesperson told The U.S. Sun.

This isn’t the first time Stephanopoulos has been at the center of rumor and speculation regarding his relationships with his co-workers. The U.S. Sun previously reported that Stephanopoulos clashed with World News Tonight host David Muir over the size of their respective dressing rooms.

“George has been interested in making sure he gets whatever David Muir gets,” an insider told the outlet. “He’s been asking people on his team to find out what David is getting to make sure his is comparable.”

However, another supposed insider shot down the claims, telling the publication there was “no merit” to Stephanopoulos asking about Muir’s dressing room.

Muir became the lead anchor of breaking news and special event coverage for ABC News in 2021, a role previously held by Stephanopoulos from 2014 to 2020.

Other alleged insiders told the New York Post that Stephanopoulos is “miserable” at the network, especially since having to apologize on-air to President Donald Trump after he erroneously claimed the then-president-elect was found “liable for rape” against writer E. Jean Carroll, rather than the correct phrasing of “sexual abuse.”

Trump sued Stephanopoulos and the network for defamation, leading to a $16 million settlement.

“George seems miserable,” one source told The Post. “He’s definitely gone. He’s a dead man walking for sure.”

Another insider, though, denied the claims that Stephanopoulos was on his way out, saying, “This is nonsense. Anyone watching GMA can see he’s engaged, all-in and as committed as ever. He’s happy to be here.”

