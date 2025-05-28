The Jeopardy! Masters 2025 tournament continued with two more games on Tuesday, May 27. By the end of the night, only four players moved onto the Semi-Finals, and shockingly, Matt Amodio was not one of them.

James Holzhauer reacted to his Jeopardy! nemesis’ elimination on X by quoting a tweet that said, “The haters said I couldn’t do it. And they were correct. Honestly great call from the haters,” and putting it in a talk bubble coming out of Amodio’s mouth.

In the first game, Isaac Hirsch, Yogesh Raut, and Victoria Groce went head-to-head. Groce dominated the first round with $9,200, followed by Raut with $5,000, and Hirsch with $2,200.

In the Double Jeopardy! round, Groce took the lead once again, and even though she lost money after finding the first Daily Double, she got the next one correct. Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Groce was in the lead with $16,000, followed by Raut with $7,400, and Hirsch with $6,600.

Groce and Raut both got Final Jeopardy! correct, leading her to finish with $16,000 and him with $13,201, while Hirsch trailed in third place with $5,600.

In the second game, Robert Craig, Matt Amodio, and Juveria Zaheer played. Amodio was in the lead after the Jeopardy! round with $4,800, followed closely behind by both Craig and Zaheer, who both went into Double Jeopardy! with $3,800.

Craig was out of the running after Double Jeopardy!, ending the game with $-400, but it was a close race between Zaheer and Amodio, who finished with $9,000 and $8,800, respectively. They both got Final Jeopardy! correct, but Zaheer’s big wager brought her the win with $17,601, while Amodio finished with $10,800.

Heading into the Semi-Finals, Groce has 13 total points, Raut has 9, Zaheer has 8, and Hirsch has 6. The competition continues with a matchup between Groce, Raut, and Zaheer in the first game of the Semi-Finals on Wednesday, May 28.

Jeopardy! Masters, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC, next day on Hulu