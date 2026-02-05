‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Paulo Pasco’s Amazing TOC Win

What To Know Paolo Pasco won the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions with a dominant clean sweep, becoming the first contestant to do so in TOC history.

Now fans are calling Pasco’s performance one of the most impressive ever as he goes on to compete in Jeopardy! Masters.

Paolo Pasco is basking in victory after being crowned the latest Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions winner and fans are already predicting similar success for the puzzle writer in the upcoming Jeopardy! Masters.

On Wednesday (February 4), Pasco won his third straight game in the TOC finals, securing victory with a clean-sweep. He defeated Scott Riccardi, an engineer from Somerville, New Jersey, and TJ Fisher, a marketing specialist from San Francisco, California.

As with previous games, Pasco had a runaway heading into the Final Jeopardy round, leading with $33,200 over Riccardi’s $7,400 and Fisher’s $5,800. None of the three players knew the Final Jeopardy answer, but it didn’t matter, as Pasco’s huge lead guaranteed him the trophy.

“THAT WAS QUICK,” wrote one Jeopardy! Reddit user.

“Paolo just made Jeopardy history!” said another, referring to how Pasco became the first contestant to win the TOC in a clean sweep.

“I, for one, welcome our new Paolo overlords,” joked one fan.

Another added, “Paolo you absolute beast! Legend status cemented.”

“Absolutely incredible. TJ and Scott are both amazing players but holy crap, they got demolished. That’s no fault of theirs. I don’t know of many who would be able to go blow-for-blow with Paolo,” said another user.

“Paolo’s at a different level,” wrote one commenter.

“Three runaways! An amazing feat,” another added.

Another wrote, “That was amazing and very touching. The look on Paolo’s face made me tear up. Bravo!! A true champion.”

“An absolute masterclass by Paolo. Wow,” added one commenter.

“Paolo was incredible. The kids and I were on our feet when he got back to back daily doubles. What a run!!” another wrote.

“Probably the most dominant 3 game stretch I’ve ever seen on Jeopardy. Paolo, you’re insane. It’s his Masters tournament to lose atm,” said another.

In addition to the $250,000 prize, Pasco’s TOC win also earned him a spot in the upcoming Masters tournament. Many fans are expecting big things from Pasco, given his impressive TOC performance.

“I think he has a good chance of winning the Masters,” wrote one fan.

“A delightful trio for the TOC this year and unbelievably impressive for Paolo to have a total shutout this week. Can’t wait to see how he fares against the other Masters,” said another.

Before Masters, however, fans will get to watch the Jeopardy! Invitiational Tournament, featuring fan favorites such as Matt Amodio, Andrew He, and Roger Craig. The JIT kicks off tonight, February 5, with the tournament winner advancing to the Masters.

