Who Will Replace Vanna White on ‘Wheel of Fortune’? Fans Have a Theory

Vanna White hasn’t officially announced retirement plans yet, but fans think she’ll be stepping away as Wheel of Fortune‘s cohost and letter turner sooner rather than later. Many viewers also have a theory about who will replace her when she does leave the show.

The conversation began in a Reddit forum when one user asked, “Whenever Vanna White retires, do you think Maggie Sajak will take her spot as letter toucher?” Pat Sajak‘s daughter has served as Wheel of Fortune’s social media correspondent since 2021 and stepped in as a substitute letter turner in the past.

“Yeah, it’s been obvious for years that she is a textbook nepobaby,” one person responded, while another added, “That feels like the plan. It’s the only reason they keep shoving her in our faces.”

Another commenter said, “Same, especially when Pat was out sick during the Holiday episodes and Vanna was hosting and Maggie was turning the letters. She’s definitely cute enough for the job!”

Someone else also wrote, “It is largely to be expected that Maggie will succeed Vanna if/when the inevitable day happens.”

While some commenters were onboard with Maggie stepping in, others aren’t thrilled by the prospect. ”

I hope not. It’s time for fresh faces, not another Hollywood nepo baby who never had to work their way up in the business,” someone commented. Someone else added, “I hope not. Ever since her first foray into the show, her presence takes everything down a notch.”

Maggie is already heavily involved in Wheel of Fortune, with her Instagram feed mostly filled with content from the show. However, she’s also pursued a career in music.

In 2024, White opened up about how her role as letter turner has essentially become obsolete over the years (she first started on the show back in 1982). “When I first started, I had to physically turn every letter,” she explained. “Then they switched to TV monitors, so I just had to touch the letters and they would light up. Now the board is operated by a laser. It’s like a flat screen. And when I go to touch the letter, the laser catches my movement. It’s crazy, right?”

When the reporter interviewing her joked that they might not even need her anymore, White added, “I’m telling you right now, don’t say it. They need me!”