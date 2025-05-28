Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is welcoming a former doctor to its ranks, as Grey’s Anatomy vet Jessica Capshaw competes in the May 28th episode alongside Dulcé Sloan and Pete Holmes, and we have your exclusive first look.

As viewers will recall, Capshaw memorably played doc Arizona Robbins on the ongoing medical drama series, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak couldn’t help but draw a funny comparison to his and Capshaw’s exits from their respective TV roles. While Sajak has been hosting Wheel‘s celebrity edition, he departed the flagship game show in the summer of 2024.

In the clip above, Sajak starts some banter by noting to Capshaw, “You had one of the great television character names ever from Grey’s Anatomy. I love the name. Was it Arizona Robbins, right?”

“Yes, it was,” Capshaw confirmed.

“And how long were you with the show?” Sajak countered.

“I was there for 10 seasons — 10 and a half, I guess,” she amended.

“And then you leave… but you went back for something,” Sajak continued.

“I did. I went back last year for an episode to see all my old friends and had such a great time,” Capshaw confirmed.

“Who would ever leave a show and then go…” Sajak began, before adding, “Never mind.”

The quick joke was certainly about his exit from Wheel of Fortune, but his return to Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Their exchange then leads to a more personal story about Capshaw’s memories of watching the game show with her grandmother. As fans of the star may already know, Capshaw’s set to feature in ABC’s upcoming 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville.

She’s playing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on behalf of Baby2Baby, while Sloan is representing She Ready Foundation, and Holmes is competing for Homeboy Industries. Tune in to see which charity will earn the most and don’t miss the exciting clip, above.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC