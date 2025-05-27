‘AGT’ Host Terry Crews Reveals if He Would Ever Be a Judge on Show

Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Terry Crews has been part of the America’s Got Talent family since 2014 when he joined as the host on Season 19. But, with the shakeup at the judges’ panel for its 20th season, he reveals if he would ever want to sit behind the table.

“That’s not my thing,” he told People at a red carpet event. “I mean, I am 100% the bodyguard of talent because when I look at all the people that come through here, they just remind me of me.”

“I remember just sitting in Michigan praying one day if I get my shot to come out to L.A. and make it happen, and they remind me of everything that I’ve been through, so I protect and I watch them.”

Crews said that he is the counselor and support for the contestants when they go on. “I give them all the good advice when they come off. If it didn’t go well, I console them,” he told the publication. “So I love that.”

Although the host doesn’t want to be a judge, he suggested that Chris Rock would be a good choice because he’s “funny, but he knows entertainment.”

He did share that working on America’s Got Talent is a “dream gig.” “Where else can you go where the whole world is watching?” Crews said.

Before Crews, the AGT hosts were Regis Philbin (Season 1), Jerry Springer (Seasons 2 and 3), Nick Cannon (Seasons 4 to 11), and Tyra Banks (Seasons 12 and 13).

AGT‘s milestone 20th season airs Tuesday, May 27 at 8pm est on NBC. The season 20 premiere will see a bit of a shakeup to the judges’ table. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B will judge the next batch of America’s talented acts. Heidi Klum is sitting out this season after serving from Seasons 8-13 and 15-19.

This is Mel B.’s first time back on the flagship show’s panel since Season 13 in 2018. This will be her first time working with Vergara. The Spice Girl told TV Insider that Cowell “fired her,” and that she’s returning because she is in a better place in her life and “my savior was that I got to be at that desk every day.”

America’s Got Talent, Season Premiere, Tuesday, May 27, 8/7c, NBC