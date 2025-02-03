Press The Golden Buzzer! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

America’s Got Talent Season 20 is officially a go! NBC has announced that the talent competition show will be coming back for its milestone season in 2025.

“It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season,” creator Simon Cowell said in a statement provided by the network. “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life. I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now as always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year.”

When does America’s Got Talent Season 20 premiere?

AGT Season 20 premieres on Tuesday, May 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC. The show will commence with a two-hour episode showcasing a whole new crop of talent.

Who are the judges for America’s Got Talent Season 20?

Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B. will be judging Season 20. That means Heidi Klum will no longer be on the judges panel after serving from Seasons 8-13 and 15-19.

This is Mel B.’s first time back on the flagship show’s panel since Season 13 in 2018. However, she’s also been a judge on Season 1 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions in 2019, although she was absent for Season 2, and America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League in 2024. It will be her first time working with Vergara.

Meanwhile, Terry Crews is back as host for his seventh season on the flagship show.

Why did Mel B. leave America’s Got Talent?

Mel’s hiatus from the competition show began due to a scheduling conflict with the Spice Girls’ reunion tour in 2019 (she was able to appear on AGTC since it was pre-recorded). Later that year, she revealed that she was spending more time in the U.K., as opposed to the United States.

“I’m living with my mum,” she said at the time, adding that she was residing there with her three kids. “[I’m] back in Leeds. She’s kind of shoved to one side of the house.”

America’s Got Talent Season 20 contestants

A list of contestants for Season 20 of AGT has not been revealed because auditions are still underway! “Interested acts can visit www.AGTAuditions.com to submit a video online or register for an opportunity to audition online live or in-person with one of our casting producers,” NBC announced.

Mandel will also be hosting a Comedy Showcase at the Ice House in Pasadena, California, on February 6, while previous AGT finalist Sofie Dossi is holding virtual auditions on February 25. There will also be in-person open call auditions at the Pasadena Civic Center in California on March 10.

America’s Got Talent, Season 27 Premiere, Tuesday, May 27, 8/7c, NBC