‘Wheel of Fortune’: Realtor Wins $64,000 After ‘Lightning Quick’ Puzzle Solve

The curse of the losing Wheel of Fortune Bonus Round is over! The second win happened on Monday, May 26, and it was solved with lightning speed.

Jocelyn Dannebaum-Jackson, from Lynwood, California, played against Scott DeFalco, from Staten Island, New York, and C Paige, from Chesapeake, Virginia, on May 26. Dannebaum-Jackson is a singer in a classic rock band and a realtor in Los Angeles, according to her Instagram bio.

She solved the second toss-up of the game while DeFalco, a New York Police Department sergeant, solved the first, putting them both on the board. Dannebaum-Jackson took the lead when she solved the first-round puzzle — “Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives” — for $5,000.

The singer was “on a roll” as she solved the “Before and After” puzzle — “Speaker of the House of Cards.” This gave her $6,100. Despite only getting the chance to solve and not call any letters, she also solved the prize puzzle — “Live Music Hot Spots” — and won a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, giving her a total of $16,150.

She solidified her win even more by solving two of the three Triple Toss-Ups. Paige, the biggest Dr. Pepper fan, finally got on the board when she solved the last one — “Heating Up Leftovers.” Dannebaum-Jackson solved the final puzzle — “Mr. Personality” — adding $4,500 to her total.

She ended with $24,650. Paige left with $2,000. DeFalco went home with $1,000. For the Bonus Round, the winner chose “Phrase.” She brought three friends with her to cheer her on.

After Wheel of Fortune gave her “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Dannebaum-Jackson picked “P,D,M, and A.” Her puzzle then looked like ” _A_R EN_ _ _ _.”

The game show contestant didn’t even let the clock count down one second when she guessed “Fair Enough.” She won an additional $40,000, making her total $64, 650.

“Ok, that was fast,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “That was quick, lightning fast.” The second Bonus Round was solved after 19 losses in a row.

“Way to go, Jocelyn! You solved that puzzle faster than I got it!” a YouTube user wrote.

“How did she do that?” asked another.

“That was a fast solve,” commented a third.

“Wow. That was a quick solve. Great job, Jocelyn,” one last fan said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

In an after-show interview with social correspondent Maggie Sajak, Dannebaum-Jackson said that she will be spending some of her winnings on her trip to Nashville.

She shared that being on Wheel of Fortune was a “huge bucket list item” because she used to watch the game show with her mom when she was little.

Wheel of Fortune, Weekdays, Check Local Listings