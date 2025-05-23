‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Blows ‘Easy’ $54,000 Chance to End Disastrous Losing Streak

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune is just one episode away from tying a record for consecutive Bonus Round losses, even though a contestant on Thursday’s (May 22) episode had a prime chance to end the losing streak.

The contestant in question was Aleeza Santillan, a first-grade teacher from Downey, California, who was up against Julia Laube, a school psychologist from Madison, Wisconsin, and harmonica enthusiast Todd Rose from Edmond, Oklahoma.

Santillan started well, nailing the $1K Toss-Up to put some money on the board right away. She struggled slightly in the next two rounds before taking a significant lead in the Express Round with $13,420 cash and a trip to Cape Cod.

While Laube and Rose answered most of the remaining puzzles, it wasn’t enough to overtake Santillan’s lead, and she advanced to the Bonus Round with an episode-winning total of $15,420 cash.

There was enormous pressure for Santillan going into the Bonus Round, as nobody has won the final prize in 18 consecutive episodes. Hoping to break that curse, Santillan selected the “Place” category, along with the additional letters “D, M, C, and O.”

This gave her a two-word puzzle that read: “N E _ _ _ _ O R _ O O D / _ _ _ R M _ C _.”

As the ten-second timer began, Santillan tried talking her way through the answer, quickly picking up “Neighborhood” but struggling to figure out the second word. She whispered “brunch” and “church” before the timer ran out, and Vanna White revealed the correct answer, “Neighborhood Pharmacy.”

Host Ryan Seacrest then opened the prize envelope, revealing Santillan had missed out on an extra $40,000, which would have taken her total to more than $54,000.

This now marks the 19th episode in a row where a contestant has flopped on the Bonus Round puzzle, meaning it’s just one episode away from tying the all-time losing streak record. In Season 36, the Bonus Round was lost 20 games in a row. Recently, viewers have speculated the show has run out of budget and doesn’t want to give away any more money.

Viewers took to social media to react to Santillan’s loss, with some arguing she should have been able to figure it out and put an end to the losing streak misery.

“She shoulda thought quick and it would lead to the breaking of the losing streak,” wrote one YouTube commenter.

“Jeeze! This is not believed it. How the heck did she not solved it. I got that word instant. As the extra letters come up, that looked like it was a good sign. Maybe because of the lights,” said another.

“Omg is she kidding me!! That was so easy!!” another added.

Another wrote, “Come on man!! That puzzle was easy!! 19 fails in the bonus round this time!! It’s like we’re close to reaching 26 cases on deal or no deal.”

“CAN WE FILE A COMPLAINT ABOUT THE LOSING STREAK, NOW?!” said one fan.

“Come on! How did she not know that phrase! I thought it would end the losing streak for SO LONG!! I kept saying that. And she did not listening it. 15, 16, 17, 18…. and now today it becomes 19!! HOW?!” another added.

“One of the first possible ones in a while. I got it pretty quickly once her letters was up. Still tough though,” wrote one viewer.

Another added, “Let’s hope that tomorrow doesn’t make it 20 in a row!”

“Someone end the month of misery in wheel for me please! Enough is enough but I did say it might continue, and was right about will they tie the record they don’t want to equal, All I have to say is don’t be surprised,” said another.

What did you think of Thursday’s episode? Did you figure out the Bonus Round puzzle? Let us know your thoughts below.