‘Last of Us’ Finale, National Memorial Day Concert, New Chapter for ‘Librarians,’ Remembering George Wendt

Ellie continues her crusade for revenge in the Season 2 finale of HBO‘s horror blockbuster The Last of Us. PBS broadcasts the annual National Memorial Day Concert, marking the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps and the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII. The fantasy series The Librarians returns with a new time-traveling curator. Catchy Comedy Network salutes the late George Wendt with 24 hours of Norm’s best moments on Cheers.

Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: After last week’s heartbreaking flashback, the action returns to Seattle in the Season 2 finale — already? Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) have been joined by Jesse (Young Mazino) and Tommy (Gabriel Luna), trapped in a war between the Washington Liberation Front “Wolves” and the Seraphite “Scars.” What will happen if and when Ellie comes face to face with Joel’s murderer, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever)? All I can say is the wait for Season 3 is going to be excruciating. Followed by the season finale of Nathan Fielder‘s The Rehearsal (10:30/9:30c).

PBS

National Memorial Day Concert

8/7c

SUNDAY: Traditionally one of the most moving concerts staged annually on the U.S. Capitol’s West Lawn, this year’s ceremony (hosted by actors Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna) has special significance as it marks the 250th anniversary of the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps as well as the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Among the highlights: actor Robert Patrick saluting the “Greatest Generation” of World War II veterans and their families with the story of WWII Marine Veteran Don Graves, a flamethrower at the Battle of Iwo Jima; actress Gretchen Mol leading a tribute to Gold Star Families, and actor Blair Underwood honoring those who served in Vietnam in the Army Air Ambulance Units. Pops conductor Jack Everly leads the National Symphony Orchestra, with musical performances from country music star and wounded Army combat vet Scotty Hasting, gospel great Yolanda Adams, soprano Angel Blue, and singer-songwriter Loren Allred. Among those participating in the Salute to Services: members of the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Chorus, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters and vocalists from the Quantico Marine Band and the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants.

Aleksandar Letic

The Librarians: The Next Chapter

Series Premiere

SUNDAY: The whimsical fantasy series, resurrected and then dropped by The CW, returns to TNT in a reimagined format, with a new crew led by Vikram Chamberlain (Callum McGowan), a Librarian magically transported from 1847 Serbia to the present day. Aiding his rocky transition: Librarians alum Jacob Stone (guest star Christian Kane), who’s none too pleased that the disoriented Vikram has unleashed magic, including a demonic creature known as “the Drekavac,” upon his arrival. Joined by Connor (Bluey Robinson), an historian and paranormal enthusiast, Lysa (Olivia Morris), a skeptical scientist/mathematician, and guardian Charlie (Jessica Green), Vikram is given six months to clean up his mess and protect the library’s powerful artifacts. Something tells me he’ll be around a bit longer than that.

Maxine Howells / BBC Studios / Disney / Bad Wolf

Doctor Who

SATURDAY: The penultimate episode of the Fifteenth Doctor’s (Ncuti Gatwa) second season is quite the cliffhanger, set in a bizzarro 2025 world in which the Doctor and his current companion, Belinda (Varada Sethu), are living in a clearly delusional state of domestic bliss. Who’s behind it, and up to no good? None other than the recently regenerated — or is that bi-generated — “Time Lady” nemesis, the Rani (Archie Panjabi), who you might have missed if you skipped last week’s credits. As the clock ticks toward the fateful day of May 24, aka the Day the World Ended, the Doctor has his work cut out for him.

Luke Varley/Paramount+

MobLand

SUNDAY: Guess who’s coming to the Harrigan crime family’s dinner table: undercover operative Alice (Emily Barber), who befriended Jan (Joanne Froggatt), wife of Harrigan fixer Harry (Tom Hardy), to gain access to the family. But she didn’t expect to be invited for a familial sit down by a curious Conrad (Pierce Brosnan) to the dismay of his barracuda wife, Maeve (Helen Mirren). The dinner scene and its aftermath are ferocious highlights of the mob thriller’s first season, which ends next week. And I guarantee you won’t soon forget Maeve’s warning to Harry’s daughter Gina (Teddie Allen) to steer clear of her beloved bad-seed grandson, Eddie (Anson Boon).

Cheers Catchy Binge (Sunday, Catchy Comedy Network, 6 am/ET): George Wendt, the actor best known as Cheers‘ beloved barfly Norm Peterson who passed away on Tuesday at 76, receives a 24-hour tribute featuring some of his most memorable episodes. Nominated for Emmys six years in a row from 1984 to 1989, Wendt earned laughs at every entrance, meeting each greeting with a quick quip. (Sample: “What’s going down, Normie?” “My butt cheeks on that bar stool.”) Among the highlights: “No Help Wanted” (10:30 am/ET), when an unemployed Norm is hired as the bar’s new accountant; “The Norm Who Came to Dinner” (8:30 pm/ET), when he’s injured painting Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Lilith’s (Bebe Neuwirth) living room; and “The King of Beers” (9:30 pm/ET), when he’s hired as a brewery’s beer taster.

Inside Weekend TV: