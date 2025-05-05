Dylan Dreyer Shares Sheinelle Jones Update Amid ‘Today’ Absence Over ‘Family Health Matter’

Dylan Dreyer is keeping her Today co-host, Sheinelle Jones, in her prayers as she deals with an ongoing “family health matter.”

The 3rd Hour of Today host spoke with E! News at the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday (May 3), where she was asked about Jones’ absence from the show and how she’s doing.

“She’s doing all right,” Dreyer said. “She’s hanging in there. We’re praying for her and her family. You know, she’s just going through a tough time with her family.”

“We talk to her every day,” she continued. “One of us on the team talks to her every single day, and we’re there to support her, and we’ll welcome her back with open arms the second she can get back to us.”

Jones, who hasn’t appeared on Today since December 18, broke her silence on her absence back in January, revealing she is dealing with a family health matter.

“I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show. I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter,” she wrote on Instagram.

“It’s not lost on me how lucky I am to have not only the the support of my Today show family, but to also have all of you,” she added. “Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Fellow Today co-host Carson Daly was also recently asked about Jones’ absence, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We always think about her.”

Daly continued, “We’re wishing her well and she’s spending much-needed time with her family and that’ll just take its course. And there’s so much love going out to her.”

Dreyer also spoke with ET, adding, “We chat with her often. A week doesn’t go by where we’re not checking in, seeing how she’s doing. We pray for her all the time, we can’t wait for her to come back, so we’re just waiting for that day to come.”

Last month, Sunday Today host Willie Geist told People, “[Jones’] dealing with a family matter or private matter, and she is such a valued member of our family. We want to just be there for her and whenever she feels ready to come back and sit with the group, we’ll give her the biggest hug she ever got.”