The Man Behind Pee-wee, Shutting the ‘Big Mouth,’ Couples Therapy, Memorial Day Movie Marathon

A fascinating documentary profiles Paul Reubens, the entertainer who for years hid within his alter ego, Pee-wee Herman. The raucous animated comedy Big Mouth presents its eighth and final season. Get back on the couch with Couples Therapy, returning with new episodes. Turner Classic Movies begins a Memorial Day marathon of war-related films airing through Monday.

Pee-wee as Himself

Documentary Premiere 8/7c

Separating the artist from their art is especially tricky when, like the late Paul Reubens, the creator hides within his fabulous creation, adopting it as an alter ego. Filmmaker Matt Wolf rises to the challenge in a revealing, rewarding two-part documentary profile of Reubens (airing in one night), culling from 40-plus hours of on-camera interviews before his unexpected death at 70 in 2023. The film presents its subject as droll, witty and playfully combative, while creating a portrait of an entertainer who as a child was mesmerized by early children’s TV (Howdy Doody, Captain Kangaroo) and said, “I wanted to jump into my TV and live in that world.” He got his wish with the classic Pee-wee’s Playhouse, a joyride that was derailed when he was arrested in 1991 in an adult movie theater and lost his anonymity. (See the full review.)

Courtesy of Netflix

Big Mouth

Season Premiere

“It’s the end of a very gross era,” saith the hormone monsters as the raucous coming-of-age adult animated comedy comes to an end (with everything sounding like an innuendo) in the eighth and final season. Nick (co-creator and executive producer Nick Kroll) gets a major growth spurt amid his puberty, with the rest of his high-school buds awash in teen angst and unsavory misconduct as they try to survive adolescence. Holly Hunter joins the voice cast as a creature representing Compassion, with guests including Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, Quinta Brunson, Nathan Fillion, Steve Buscemi, and Natasha Lyonne.

Courtesy of Showtime

Couples Therapy

Season Premiere 9/8c

Being a fly on the wall for psychologist/psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik’s fascinating and intimate sessions with couples in crisis can be unnerving but always illuminating. Season 4 resumes with three back-to-back episodes, featuring four new couples, including a deaf man and his hearing partner confronting commitment issues, and a writer coupled with a therapist, whose grievances lead the good doctor to reflect on her own methods.

Everett Collection

The Best Years of Our Lives

All weekend long, through Monday’s holiday, the movie channel remembers the troops, their sacrifices and heroism, with film classics starting with The Best Years of Our Lives, winner of the 1947 Best Picture Oscar for its depiction of WWII veterans (including Oscar winners Fredric March and Harold Russell) returning to the home front. Overnight movies include the similarly themed Till the End of Time from 1946 (11/10c), 1945’s Pride of the Marines (1 am/12c) and 1955’s combat epic Battle Cry (3:15 am/2:15c). Prime-time highlights through the weekend include David Lean‘s 1957 The Bridge on the River Kwai (Sunday, 8/7c) and 1963’s The Great Escape (Monday, 8/7c).

Apple TV+

Your Friends & Neighbors

In the penultimate episode of the dramedy’s first season — it’s already been renewed — Coop (Jon Hamm) faces personal and social fallout from his mortifying public arrest for a murder he didn’t commit. (His alibi that he was busy stealing from his obscenely well-off neighbors is something he can’t quite confess.) “I’m a little short of friends these days,” Coop admits as he joins Barney (Hoon Lee) and Nick (Mark Tallman), the guy who stole his wife, on a men’s night out. And things get ugly between Coop’s ex, Mel (Amanda Peet) and his former fling, Sam (Olivia Munn).

