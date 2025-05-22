Katie Phang said goodbye to MSNBC in April after her show, The Katie Phang Show, was canceled. Just one month later, she’s already trying out a new venture to continue reporting the news.

On Wednesday, May 21, Phang launched her new YouTube channel, Katie Phang News. “MeidasTouch, the nation’s top independent pro-democracy media network, is proud to announce that attorney and renowned legal analyst Katie Phang has launched a brand-new YouTube channel in partnership with MeidasTouch,” an announcement on Instagram revealed.

She initially shared her plans to team up with MeidasTouch during her final The Katie Phang Show broadcast. The channel will feature “incisive legal analysis, in-depth interviews, and no-nonsense commentary on the most pressing political and legal issues of the day, all free from corporate media influence,” a press release confirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MeidasTouch (@meidastouch)

The official “About” page for Phang’s YouTube channel says that it will be the “new destination for fearless, fact-based reporting that cuts through the spin and gets to the truth.” The channel will deliver “sharp analysis, in-depth interviews, and must-see commentary on the legal and political stories of our democracy. Whether it’s breaking down major court cases, exposing corruption, or confronting disinformation head-on, Katie brings the clarity, courage, and credibility you’ve come to trust.”

Katie Phang: And now that my time here at MSNBC comes to a close, I am taking that fight back to a familiar place… I hope you’ll follow along with me as I continue to meet you where you are at places like Substack and YouTube with fellow truth tellers like MeidasTouch… pic.twitter.com/LHKPfOyhnH — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2025

During her second-to-last MSNBC show, she broke down in tears on-air while speaking to Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett. “Congresswoman, I wanted to thank you for always getting up early and delivering it,” Phang said. “But I also want to say thank you for your continuing support for democracy. It’s definitely something that you have made your brand, and it’s integrity that you’re bringing. I’m grateful for you, always.”

Crockett got emotional and started tearing up, telling Phang, “We’ll miss you,” which made the journalist start to cry. “Oh! You’re gonna have me crying at the beginning of a show!” she said while choking back tears. “Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, you haven’t seen the last of me!”

The Katie Phang Show, a weekly program filmed in Miami, was canceled amid programming changes as MSNBC consolidates operations to New York and Washington D.C. Phang has not appeared on the network since her exit, although she did say that she will be popping up as a guest going forward.