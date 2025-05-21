‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Fans React After Yogesh Raut Finally Loses

Jeopardy! Masters kicked off the quarterfinals on Tuesday night (May 20), with the remaining six contestants battling it out for a spot in the semis.

In the first game of the evening, the three frontrunners faced off, including last year’s Masters champion Victoria Groce, 2011 Tournament of Champions winner Roger Craig, and current points leader Yogesh Raut, who had yet to lose a game so far in the competition.

Raut got off to a strong start, doubling up through the game’s first Daily Double. However, Groce performed well too, answering 11 clues correctly in the first round compared to Raut’s 10. After the first round, Raut led with 6,200, Groce followed closely behind with 5,800, and Craig trailed with 3,000.

Groce continued her momentum in the Double Jeopardy round, answering 21 clues correctly and finding a Daily Double. This gave her a lead with 15,800 heading into Final Jeopardy, though not enough for a runaway. Raut stood at 9,000, while Craig had 5,200.

Host Ken Jennings then read out the final clue: “The journey in the title of this 1878 novel is from Paris to “the vast tract of unenclosed wild known as Egdon Heath.””

Everyone answered correctly with “What is “The Return of the Native”?” With her wager of 2,201, Groce won the episode with 18,001, picking up the 3 game points. This meant Raut finally lost a game, finishing in second with 13,600 and picking up 1 game point. Craig ended in last with 10,399, meaning he didn’t receive any game points.

“Finally someone stopped Yogesh,” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Victoria I’m very proud of, but Roger, I feel bad for you for that game. Really and truly,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! Masters (@jeopardymasters)

“Calling it now, I think the final three will be Victoria, Yogesh, and Juveria [Zaheer],” another added.

One YouTube commenter added, “Glad to see Victoria beat Yogesh for once.”

“Takes a little while for Victoria to pull a win over Yogesh. And this could be just the beginning!!!!” said another.

The second game of the night saw a showdown between Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament winner Matt Amodio, Second Chance winner Juveria Zaheer, and 2025 TOC finalist Isaac Hirsch. Amodio came in with a point to prove, being the only quarterfinalist to not yet have won a game.

It was Zaheer, though, who got off to the best start, landing the game’s first Daily Double and answering 8 clues correctly. After the first round, she led with 5,800, while Amodio followed with 2,400, and Hirsch trailed with 1,800.

Zaheer continued strong at the start of Double Jeopardy, but Amodio mounted a comeback when he doubled up through two Daily Doubles. Zaheer managed to hold her lead with a late-game push, but things were close heading into Final Jeopardy. Zaheer led with 19,800, while Amodio followed closely behind with 18,000.

The final clue read: “This group formed in 1770, first to defend land grants in New England; later, it would assert independence for its region.”

Amodio was the only player to nail the correct response (“Who are the Green Mountain Boys?”). With his wager of 3,000, he won his first episode with 21,000, giving him a much-needed 3 game points. Zaheer finished second with 13,599, earning 1 game point. Hirsch, meanwhile, finished last with 4,990, meaning zero game points.

The show is back tonight, Wednesday, May 21, with two more games. Below is a look at the current leaderboard.

What did you think of Tuesday’s games? Did your favorites win? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Jeopardy! Masters, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC, next day on Hulu