‘The Price Is Right’ Player Wins Car After Drew Carey Snafu

Drew Carey messed up when he showed The Price Is Right contestant how to play a game, but that didn’t stop the man from winning a car… even if the contestant also almost nearly missed it.

Contestant David won the third item up for bid on Thursday, May 15. The 32-inch desktop computer came with a wireless keyboard, a mouse, two wipes, and a cleaning cloth. David had the highest bid at $1,720. Since the computer and accessories cost $1,812, he won the item and the chance to win a car.

He played Hole-In-One to try and win a 2025 Kia Soul LX. The way Hole-In-One works is the game show contestant is shown six grocery items. They have to try and put them in the correct order based on the price from lowest to highest. The model then lines them up on a mini golf course. Each one the contestant gets right that’s how far away they can putt from.

“David, do you golf at all?” Drew Carey asked him.

“I do a little bit,” David responded.

“Oh, good. This will be a little bit of an advantage for you. We’re playing a game called Hole-In-One,” the host said. He then explained how the game works.

The six items he had to work with were a 20-ounce bottle of Faultless ironing spray, six Beyond Breakfast sausage patties, Oral B dental floss, Yo Mama’s spicy marinara sauce, Galil watermelon seeds, and Just for Men dark brown mustache and beard dye.

David picked the dental floss as the least expensive item. Model Amber Lancaster moved the flag for the floss to the putt-putt field. He then picked the watermelon seeds followed by the ironing spray. David then picked the marinara sauce and finished off with the hair dye and the plant-based sausage.

The dental floss turned out to be $6.79, but that was okay because the watermelon seeds were $8.49. However, the ironing spray was only $3.99, so David had to stop at the second line to putt.

Carey then showed David how to put the ball in the hole. “I’m going to show everybody at home how easy this is,” he said.

The audience cheered for the host as he lined up his club and the ball. The ball skipped right over the hole, hit the wall, and almost rolled off the course. Drew Carey then kicked it back with his feet but still didn’t get it in the hole. He eventually stopped it and purposely kicked it into the hole. The audience cheered as he walked back to David.

David then took his shot, and the ball bounced over the hole. Both the contestant and Carey groaned. However, when the ball rolled backward it went into the hole. David won the car, hugged Carey, and then ran over to his car.

Lancaster congratulated him. “Congratulations! you did a little bounce back,” she said.

“Love it when they get the win on the rebound,” a YouTube user wrote.

“He shoots and he scores!” said another.

“That was funny seeing Drew continue to mess with the ball until it went in the hole,” a third added.

David did not advance to the Showcase as he spun a 105 on the Showcase Showdown wheel.