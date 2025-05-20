Strike up the band, Peanuts fans. Snoopy and his crew are about to set to sing their way through their first new musical in over three decades!

Apple TV+ just confirmed that Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical will premiering globally July 18, 2025. Featuring original music by Emmy Award-nominated composer Jeff Morrow and Emmy-nominated singer, songwriter, composer, and New York Times bestselling author Ben Folds, the latest 40-minute special under the acclaimed “Snoopy Presents” banner by Peanuts and WildBrain for Apple TV+ marks the first Peanuts musical in 35 years.

Fittingly, the story revolves around the Peanuts gang’s beloved summer camp, Cloverhill Ranch, where Charlie Brown is planning to make the most of his final year as a camper as his little sister Sally nervously embarks on her first time camping. Of course, while that is happening, Snoopy and Woodstock discover a treasure map that sends them and a flock of yellow pals off on one of their patently hilarious subplots.

However, it’s not all canoes, color wars and comedic side quests. Per the Apple TV+ release, “One morning, the Peanuts gang learns that their beloved camp is shutting down because there are fewer campers joining each summer. The news especially saddens Charlie Brown, who feels hopeless about losing a place that has meant so much to him and his friends. Meanwhile, on their adventure, Snoopy and Woodstock find the sought-after treasure chest, but are quickly disappointed when they discover it’s not riches, but instruments and photos from past summer concerts held at the camp. Newly inspired, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang use the treasure to host their own concert to save the camp.”

With this year marking the 75th anniversary of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang, A Summer Musical is a perfect addition to the growing library of Peanuts content being created by the expanded partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions. So if you’re looking for more ways to while away the hours with animation’s best-loved beagle & company, Apple TV+ also has the current series Camp Snoopy, The Snoopy Show and Emmy Award-nominated Snoopy in Space, as well as the original specials from the “Snoopy Presents” franchise, including Lucy’s School, For Auld Lang Syne, the Humanitas and Emmy Award-nominated To Mom (And Dad), With Love, the Emmy-nominated One-of-a-Kind Marcie and It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown, the Emmy-winning Who Are You, Charlie Brown? and the NAACP Image Award-nominated Welcome Home, Franklin.

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, Premiere, Friday July 18, Apple TV+