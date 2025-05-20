Savannah Chrisley Blames Democrats for Her Parents’ Incarceration

Savannah Chrisley continues to campaign for the release of her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, whom she says were “unfairly targeted” due to their celebrity status and sent to prison by Democrats.

Todd and Julie were convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. Both appealed their sentences; Todd’s request was denied, while Julie was granted a resentencing hearing. However, in September 2024, the judge upheld Julie’s original 84-month sentence at FMC Lexington.

Appearing on My View with Lara Trump on Fox News on Sunday (May 18), Savannah was asked by Trump, “All of this feels to you like it was targeted, yes, and it was targeted because your family was successful, because your family was on television, and you became a bit of a mark in some ways?”

The Chrisley Knows Best star agreed, saying of her mom and dad, “They were unfairly targeted due to their celebrity status.”

Despite being convicted under Donald Trump‘s first presidency, Savannah blamed Democrats for her parents’ incarceration. “Our case was in Fulton County, Georgia, and originally, they were not going to prosecute because they said it was very weak,” she shared. “They didn’t have the evidence that they needed to prosecute, that it just… it wasn’t a case.”

She continued, “It took nine years to issue a federal indictment. Both prosecutors were Democrats. They have donated to Democratic candidates and at trial, we knew it was game over. They referred to us as the Trumps of the South at trial, the prosecutors did.”

Savannah also claimed that prosecutors “had my father’s face on a dartboard in their office.”

The reality star also talked about her mother’s appeal in September 2024, which saw the judge upholding Julie’s original sentence. Savannah, who has custody of her younger siblings, Chloe and Grayson, said the judge specifically called her out during the trial.

“The judge looked at me and said, ‘To the person who has minor children in your custody, you need to be more concerned with the children’s well-being than spreading false information to the public.’ This was right after I spoke at the RNC,” Savannah claimed.

Speaking of having custody, Savannah added, “I wasn’t expecting to get two kids. None of us expected the trial to go the way that it did. I can’t imagine how hard it was for my parents to turn their kids over to someone else.”

She was also asked how her parents are holding up while behind bars, to which she explained, “They’re okay. It’s extremely sad to see how these individuals are treated. I mean, my mom, she’s in a facility in Lexington. In Kentucky, to where there is no air conditioning. Regardless of what someone does, I think you should have basic bare necessities, and it’s just heartbreaking to see that my mom is in conditions like that,”

Savannah added, “I talk to them every day. It’s short because they only get an allotted amount of minutes a month. So I do talk to them. They’re always calling, checking in, making sure the kids are good. I’m good, but it’s hard.”