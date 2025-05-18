The S.W.A.T. series finale may have just aired two days ago, on Friday, May 16, on CBS, but that won’t be the last time we see Shemar Moore playing Hondo. The show is, in a way, being brought back from cancellation yet again.

Sony Pictures Television has announced a series order for a spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles, with Moore reprising his role as Hondo. Sony Pictures Television will produce and distribute the 10-episode series globally and is focused on finding the right homes and partners for these new stories. Development is currently underway with production set to begin this summer in Los Angeles. This preserves jobs for the 200-person local production crew who have been instrumental to the success of the original series for its eight seasons. Jason Ning will serve as showrunner.

“My eight seasons on S.W.A.T. have been epic and memorable. We entertained the world, defied the odds, came back from the dead twice, and continued to woo fans and families worldwide. I am excited for this next generation and iteration of S.W.A.T. with Sony. Katherine Pope, Neal H. Moritz, Jason Ning, and I will keep the franchise, thrill ride action, heartfelt drama, and storytelling of S.W.A.T. alive. WE DON’T LOSE!!!! ROLL SWAT!!!,” said Shemar Moore in a statement.

In S.W.A.T. Exiles, after a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is.

“We are thrilled to usher this beloved franchise into a new era with S.W.A.T. EXILES,” said Keith Le Goy, Chairman of Sony Pictures Television. “We believe in championing powerful storytelling and in our teams’ exceptional ability to create and deliver these stories to audiences around the world. This belief is embedded in our DNA and central to every decision we make.”

Added Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, “We couldn’t be more excited to bring the next chapter of S.W.A.T. to life — both for our incredibly dedicated fans of the original franchise and for a new generation of viewers. We’re grateful to our incredible partners Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jason Ning, and Shemar Moore for embarking on this journey with us. This team’s commitment to the global fanbase, to our beloved crew and to our city runs deep!”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Sony to bring S.W.A.T. EXILES to life. It’s an incredible honor to carry forward the legacy of a show that fans around the world have come to love. Working with Shemar Moore, who defines what it means to be a leading man, and introducing a new generation of characters into this world is a dream,” said Ning.

As part of Ning’s recently renewed overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, he will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Shemar Moore, and James Scura.

The series was canceled first after six seasons, then picked up for a seventh (and final) just days later in May 2023. Then, the series was renewed for an eighth season, which ended up being its last. After the latest cancellation, Moore had begun campaigning for the series to be saved again, and it looks like it worked (in a way).

S.W.A.T. ended its eight-season run on CBS with Hondo still leading 20-Squad and the team heading out to respond to another call like any other day. We’ll have to wait to see if anyone who was still on 20-Squad — Deacon (Jay Harrington), Tan (David Lim), Powell (Anna Enger Ritch), Alfaro (Niko Pepaj), and Gamble (Annie Ilonzeh) — or S.W.A.T. Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) will show up in this new series.

