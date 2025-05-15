[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Hacks Season 4, Episode 7, “D’Christening.”]

Hacks may have seen Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) reconcile in a previous episode, but the latest installment, “D’Christening,” made way for DJ’s (Kaitlin Olson) return as Deborah’s daughter held a christening ceremony for her new baby.

As with almost any big event set in this series, nothing went exactly to plan, as Deborah initially dreaded attending the religious occasion. She’s had a conflict with the church for decades, which was revealed in this episode.

When it came time for communion, Deborah was slightly horrified by the fact that DJ had become a eucharistic minister as she served attendees one half of the offerings alongside the priest. As Deborah tried addressing the situation at the altar, DJ tried getting her to back off by shoving a communion wafer in her mouth. Deborah then took a swig out of the wine glass held by the priest, and a back-and-forth battle with DJ led the red liquid to spill all over the man’s robes.

Ultimately, DJ threatened Deborah with low or no contact, meaning she’d cut ties with her mother entirely. This scared Deborah enough for her to stay quiet. But despite appearances, it turned out DJ’s main draw to the church wasn’t her husband’s family, it was the potential customers.

According to DJ, she’d done better selling her D’Jewelry line to the church’s patrons in the past few months than she had to the general public for the past several years. DJ’s business acumen was something Deborah could get behind as the mother and daughter resolved their tensions for the day.

“It’s super smart, and if the jewelry ever goes anywhere, I’ll quit,” Olson tells TV Insider, joking about DJ’s latest D’Jewelry adventure. “And I expect everyone else on that show to quit as well,” she adds, continuing to joke about the endurance of DJ’s jewelry line.

As for continuing to be part of the series, four seasons in, as she leads ABC‘s High Potential, Olson says, “I am so honored to be a part of Hacks. Those showrunners… Listen, I’m very picky with showrunners. I’m married to one of them, and he really sets the bar high, and Paul [W. Downs], and Jen [Statsky], and Lucia [Aniello] are so wonderful, so smart, so funny, and so genius,” she gushes.

Olson goes on to commend the showrunners for allowing performers to make the roles their own. “That to me is just a recipe for absolute magic, and I love being on that show. Every second I get to be there is fantastic.”

What did you think of Olson’s return to Hacks as DJ? Let us know in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more as the series’ latest season unfolds.

Hacks, Season 4, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max