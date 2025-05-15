‘Morning Joe’: Mika Brzezinski Laughs Hysterically at RFK Jr’s Polluted Creek Swim

Mika Brzezinski was in tears of laughter on Thursday’s (May 15) episode of Morning Joe as the panel discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s appearance before members of Congress on Wednesday (May 14).

“Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faced tough questions during two congressional hearings yesterday,” Brzezinski said on Thursday’s show.

Her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough then interrupted, saying, “Did anyone ask him about swimming in Rock Creek and floating in piles of [inaudible] all around him, with his children?”

“I was wondering about that… he was completely submerged,” Brzezinski responded as fellow panelists Jonathan Lemire and Willie Geist laughed.

The hosts were referencing a post RFK Jr. made on X on Sunday (May 11), where he revealed that he spent Mother’s Day swimming with his family in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek.

“Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek,” the health secretary wrote.

Mother’s Day hike in Dumbarton Oaks Park with Amaryllis, Bobby, Kick, and Jackson, and a swim with my grandchildren, Bobcat and Cassius in Rock Creek. pic.twitter.com/TXowaSMTFY — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 11, 2025

The National Park Service forbids swimming and wading in the creek because sewage flows directly into it.

“Swimming and wading are not allowed due to high bacteria levels,” the agency’s website warns. “Stay out of the water to protect streambanks, plants and animals and keep you and your family (including pets!) safe from illness.”

“And swimming in jeans, which, for me, is the larger issue,” Geist interjected.

“The problem with jeans is that it all sticks to you for quite some time,” Brzezinski added. “And it gets in there, you know?”

“Yeah, it sets up shop,” Geist retorted, which set Brzezinski off into a fit of giggles.

“It sets up shop, gets a home,” Scarborough added before trying to move the segment on. However, Brzezinski could still be heard laughing off screen.

When the camera returned to Brzezinski, she was seen wiping away tears with a tissue.

You can watch the clip in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.