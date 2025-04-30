‘Morning Joe’ Real Ratings Revealed 5 Months After Trump Controversy

MSNBC‘s Morning Joe has bounced back from its post-election ratings slump, with the show’s numbers steadily on the rise since President Donald Trump‘s inauguration in January.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen Live Plus Same Day numbers, Morning Joe is up +28% among total viewers and +18% in the key A25-54 demo compared to the post-election period between 11/11/2024 and 1/19/2025.

Morning Joe‘s ratings for April (up to 04/25/25) have seen an average of 749,000 total viewers and 65,000 demo viewers. This is up +7% among total viewers and +10% in the demo compared to March.

This increase in viewers comes after Morning Joe faced backlash in November following Trump’s election victory. Many viewers hit out at hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski following their meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which they reasoned was done because it was “time to do something different.”

“Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him,” Brzezinski said at the time. “For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we? Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country.”

The Monday, November 18 episode, where the hosts discussed their meeting, brought in 839,000 total viewers and 113,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo, while the Tuesday, November 19 episode dropped to 680,000 total viewers and 76,000 in the key demo.

However, at the time, a source told TVNewser that Morning Joe was actually up +4% in total viewers from Monday to Wednesday compared to the previous week.

Another MSNBC source told The Daily Beast they expected a ratings dip after the election and anticipated viewing figures going back up once Trump officially returned to the White House. Based on recent numbers, that prediction has turned out to be correct.

Despite the recent ratings increase, Morning Joe is still behind Fox News’ Fox & Friends, which more than doubled the MSNBC show in average viewership in both total viewers and key demo for the month of April.