Josh Holloway Revs Up ‘Duster,’ Finale Fever, Kicking it with Wrexham

Lost‘s Josh Holloway brings his swagger to Max‘s rambunctious 1970s-set caper Duster. It’s a busy night of network TV season finales — and for NBC‘s Found, a premature series finale. FX‘s soccer docuseries Welcome to Wrexham returns with the scrappy Welsh team on a high but facing new challenges.

Duster

Series Premiere

Strap in for a joyride of 1970s-era pedal-to-the-metal escapism, starring Lost alum Josh Holloway as Jim Ellis, a shaggy neo-Western Casanova who’s “magic on wheels” in the cherry-red Duster muscle car he drives for a powerful Phoenix mob family. The cheerfully twisty plot introduces the knockout Rachel Hilson as pioneering Black female FBI novice agent Nina Hayes, who when she’s not battling interoffice sexism and racism manages to recruit a reluctant Ellis to turn on his crime-boss mentor, Ezra Saxton (a silky Keith David). Duster effortlessly shifts gears between violent cliffhangers and knockabout humor. (See the full review.)

9-1-1

Season Finale 8/7c

It’s the last Thursday of the official network TV season, with finales on every front, including the hit first-responder drama, which is still grappling with the death of its leader (Peter Krause‘s Bobby Nash). The 118 snaps back into action after an earthquake tremor collapses a high-rise apartment building. Followed by the Season 1 finale of another Ryan Murphy melodrama: Doctor Odyssey (9/8c), the over-the-top medics-at-sea guilty pleasure whose fate is still uncertain, as is Doctor Max’s (Joshua Jackson) following a tsunami.

Law & Order

Season Finale 8/7c

The legal franchise’s mothership wraps its 24th season with a case involving a murdered model that becomes personal for ADA Maroun (Odelya Halevi). Followed by the Season 26 finale of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9/8c), with Capt. Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team investigating a grisly series of attacks on female psychiatrists.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Season Finale 8/7c

The Young Sheldon spinoff closes its first season with back-to-back episodes, presenting potentially life-changing twists for the young newlyweds. First, Georgie (Montana Jordan) learns his father-in-law Jim (Will Sasso) is thinking about selling the tire store to a rival, then confronts a troubling issue involving Mandy’s (Emily Osment) boss.

Grey’s Anatomy

Season Finale 10/9c

Another long-running TV institution goes big in its Season 21 finale when a desperate mom (Covert Affairs‘ Piper Perabo) takes over the OR, creating an explosive hostage crisis as she demands treatment for her ailing daughter. As if enough hadn’t already happened during the interns’ first year of residency. Maybe they could transfer to a war zone for some peace and quiet.

Found

Series Finale 10/9c

The missing-persons procedural is about to go MIA permanently after NBC canceled the show just days before the Season 2 finale, which is now a series finale. (The studio says it will shop the show elsewhere, but don’t hold your breath.) Expect plenty of action as Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and the M&A team respond to Heather/Lena (Danielle Savre) following in her brother Sir’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) footsteps by kidnapping Margaret’s (Kelli Williams) long-lost son Jamie (Parker Queenan).

Welcome to Wrexham

Season Premiere 9/8c

The scrappy Welsh soccer team, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is on a high as Season 4 of the endearing docuseries opens, having been promoted twice in two years, now competing in the high-stakes EFL League One. Can they achieve the unprecedented and make it three in a row? In back-to-back episodes, Ryan and Rob consider the hefty investment necessary for the team to stay competitive in a league that includes the Tom Brady-owned Birmingham City club. Some of the show’s best moments occur off the pitch, when the series profiles locals who’ve flourished in Wrexham’s revival, including a young woman who turned a horse trailer into a mobile coffee shop and a Ukrainian family opening a small business.

Hacks

9/8c

The Emmy-winning show-biz comedy doubles up with two strong episodes. The first features the return of High Potential‘s Kaitlin Olson as Deborah Vance’s (Jean Smart) estranged daughter DJ, who invites her famous mom to her baby daughter’s Catholic christening with riotous results. Back at the late-night show, it appears they’ve created a monster with the Dance Mom (Julianne Nicholson) phenomenon. In the second, Deb uses her show’s platform to address a sex scandal involving her friend, the mayor of Las Vegas (Lauren Weedman), while the network pressures her to leverage her success with a spinoff.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Next Level Chef (8/7c, Fox): The multi-tiered cooking competition ends its fourth season with the final round challenging the three remaining chefs to prepare a three-course meal in 90 minutes.

The Amazing Race (9/8c, CBS): The finish line is in Miami, where a $1 million prize awaits the winning team after an around-the-world race covering nine countries, 18 cities and more than 29,000 miles.

Farmer Wants a Wife (9/8c, Fox): With the farmers getting ever closer to choosing their mates, the women's families descend upon the farms to ask tough questions.

